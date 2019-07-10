Lisa Vanderpump has officially said goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After nine years and nine seasons, Vanderpump, 58, bid farewell to the hit Bravo reality series ahead of the season 9 finale on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, which she captioned with a red heart emoji, Vanderpump closed her years-long chapter on the show.

The video montage first played footage of Vanderpump sashaying down a hallway while wearing a long, black gown with her husband, Ken Todd, walking behind her.

The clip, which played a slow, saxophone tune, was followed by a smiling photo of Vanderpump with overlaying text that read, “The Pump has left the building.”

“Thank you to all of you for your support for 9 years. #rhobh,” it continued.

Her exit comes after a tumultuous season 9, during which the restaurateur had a major falling out with her castmates throughout the course of filming.

Kyle Richards confirmed in February that at the time, she and Vanderpump — once inseparable partners in crime — hadn’t spoken since a blowout fight at her mansion. The drama began over a dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center and then gave away. Now known as Puppy Gate, the scandal has dominated this season’s storyline.

While Vanderpump continued to appear on the show, she stopped filming with the rest of the cast about halfway through the season.

Lisa Vanderpump

On June 7, PEOPLE confirmed that Vanderpump would not be returning for the next season of the Bravo series.

In an interview with Extra, the reality star explained her reasoning and mentioned how difficult of a year she had endured. (Three months before filming even began, Vanderpump lost her brother Mark to suicide. She previously said she wished she had taken a break from the show after experiencing such a devastating loss. In mid-June, her mother, Jean Vanderpump, died at the age of 84.)

“The last year was a very negative year for me,” she told Extra. “I feel like we’re moving forward. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away.”

RHOBH season 9 cast

Days later, Andy Cohen addressed her departure on his SiriusXM Radio show Andy Cohen Live. Despite noting how disappointed he was that she skipped the reunion, the host praised Vanderpump for her legendary and irreplaceable status.

“I wish she had been there, what can I tell you. I really wish she had been there,” he said. “And I hope and I think she actually could have left with some resolution.”

“No one will ever replace her,” Cohen, 51, continued. “And no one can replace her. I mean, it has been well-documented that when we were developing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show … but when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show.”

Prior to the reunion taping, Vanderpump had hinted that she might skip, telling DailyMailTV, “The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now. So in all probability, no.”

She also explained that her fellow castmates had “made it pretty impossible” for her to return for another season and shut down the likelihood of coming back.