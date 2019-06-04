Lisa Vanderpump isn’t interested in reliving the past.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she doesn’t plan to attend the upcoming season 9 reunion of the hit Bravo reality show.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” Vanderpump recently told the DailyMailTV. “So in all probability, no.”

As for what that means for Vanderpump’s future on the show, she admitted it would be hard to return for another season.

“I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she admitted. “So … no.”

The 58-year-old restaurateur had a fallout with her castmates throughout the course of filming season 9; Kyle Richards previously confirmed she and Vanderpump, once inseparable partners in crime, haven’t spoken since a blowout fight at her mansion. (The drama began over a dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center and then gave away.)

Image zoom Lisa Vanderpump Bravo

While Vanderpump continues to appear on the show, she stopped filming with the rest of the cast about halfway through the season.

Three months before filming even began, Vanderpump lost her brother Mark to suicide. Vanderpump previously said she wished she had taken a break from the show after experiencing such a devastating loss.

“I wasn’t as prepared for combat as I should’ve been,” she said. “It hasn’t been a good situation.”

Mark was found unresponsive at his home in Gloucestershire, England, on April 30, 2018. He was transported to the hospital but died in the early hours of May 1. The DJ was 59.

Drug toxicity was determined as the cause of Mark’s death, according to Gloucestershire Live.

“I think this year, with where my mental state was — and I’ve been very honest about that, I struggled a lot, you know, after my brother’s suicide,” she said. “The first few months it was really difficult, and I was kind of searching for happiness, so, I think you know … when something really significant happens in your life, maybe it does change you, you know?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.