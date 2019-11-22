Lisa Vanderpump Plays Coy About Rumors of a Vanderpump Dogs Spinoff

Fans looking for official word on a Vanderpump Dogs spinoff will have to keep sniffing around.

Ever since Lisa Vanderpump quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year, in part over the Puppy Gate scandal, rumors have been swirling that a show following the employees at her dog rescue center is in the works.

Speaking to PEOPLE at her 4th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, the reality star and entrepreneur played coy about the potential project.

“Everyone is talking about that,” she said. “But that is something that has not been announced, so I can’t talk about that.”

The O.G. Housewife walked away from the Bravo show in June after nine seasons. The decision came after the restaurateur had a major falling-out with her castmates, most notably longtime pal Kyle Richards. The drama began over a dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs and then gave away.

Vanderpump, 59, was also dealing with devastating loss: Three months before filming even began, she lost her brother Mark to suicide.

“I started to realize the fragility of life and what I wanted to achieve while I’m still here,” she recently told PEOPLE. “Everything shifted in my brain. I needed the support of friends. And I didn’t have room in my life for negativity.”

Vanderpump still stars in and executive produces the hit Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, which follows the lives of a group of staffers from her L.A. restaurants.

Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.