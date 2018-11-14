Lisa Vanderpump Says to ‘Focus on the Important Things’ as Source Denies She’s Leaving RHOBH

Despite conflicting reports, Lisa Vanderpump is not saying goodbye to the program that helped make her a household name.

A source denies that the restaurateur, 58, is leaving Bravo‘s hit reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“She’s filmed this season and she will likely continue to film more,” the source tells PEOPLE.

Vanderpump — who has been endeavoring to help animals during the deadly California fires — alluded to the rumors in a tweet: “Let’s just focus on the important things right now.”

She suffered a personal tragedy earlier this year when her older brother Mark died in April. At the time, the Daily Mail reported that Mark had died in Gloucestershire, England, at age 59 of a suspected drug overdose.

Let’s just focus on the important things right now — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) November 14, 2018

“It’s been a devastating couple of weeks… one day at a time… I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all your love and support,” she wrote on Instagram in May. “Love Lisa xo.”

Still, it’s clear that she hasn’t been getting along with the other women as they film season 9 of RHOBH.

Over the summer, a dog that Dorit Kemsley had adopted from the Vanderpump Dog Foundation bit her daughter Phoenix. An insider told PEOPLE that Kemsley gave the dog to a different family, who took the dog to a shelter without Kemsley’s knowledge.

On camera, Vanderpump surprised Kemsley with information about the dog’s whereabouts. “Lisa caught Dorit completely off guard by bringing it up,” the insider recalled. “Dorit had no idea that the dog wasn’t still with the family.”

“Dorit is devastated by this,” the insider said. “Lisa did eventually acknowledge that she believes Dorit had the best of intentions. But right now, Dorit is unconvinced of the same with Lisa.”

Lisa Rinna lamented in an Instagram Live in September that “one of the cast members won’t shoot” a photo alongside the other Housewives. Later that month, Erika Girardi said on E! News’ Daily Pop that the mystery no-show was Vanderpump.

“You know, facts are facts. That’s a fact,” Girardi commented. “If everyone can take it on the chin, like Rinna has, Dorit has, or everyone else has, you know, it’s an ensemble cast.”

In October, Vanderpump missed Camille Grammer‘s wedding. “She’s going through a lot right now,” a source told PEOPLE that month. “It’s not been the best time for her.”

“Lisa’s choosing not to film during any of the group activities,” the source added, saying that Rinna’s public complaint about Vanderpump created tension.

“Lisa doesn’t want to be around the women as a group, so she’s getting less filming time,” the source said.