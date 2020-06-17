Lisa Vanderpump Mourns Her Mother Jean on Anniversary of Her Death: 'What a Sad Year It's Been'

Lisa Vanderpump is honoring her late mother, Jean Vanderpump.

Marking the one-year anniversary of her death on Wednesday, Lisa, 59, posted a photo of the duo on Instagram.

"Year ago today, what a sad year it's been," she wrote. "Let's live and learn. 🙏🏼💕"

Jean died last year at age 84. Lisa's rep told PEOPLE at the time that the Bravo star was "devastated and shocked" as she asked for privacy.

Jean's death came just over a year after Lisa's brother Mark Vanderpump, a DJ, was found dead of a suspected overdose at his home in England in April 2019. His death was ruled a suicide. He was 59.

Days after Jean's death was confirmed, Lisa broke her silence on the news, tweeting a family photo of them with her father and Mark.

"As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure," she wrote. " thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity."

At the time of her mother's death, Lisa had recently quit the show that made her a household name, Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after clashing with her castmates over a scandal known as "PuppyGate." She said at the time that her intense grief over the loss of her brother left her more vulnerable than ever to the drama of reality TV.

"It was such a brutal season for me, and it was at a time where I was floundering," she admitted on RuPaul. "Everybody always says, 'Oh, you look like you've got your life together,' but I started that show this season like, two or three months after my brother passed. I just wasn't in the right space."

The restaurateur still stars in and executive produces Vanderpump Rules on the network. It was recently confirmed that four cast members — Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — had been fired in the wake of past racially insensitive behavior and racist social media posts that had resurfaced.

Lisa addressed the news in a lengthy statement on Instagram last week in which she condemned ">all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment."

"Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware. It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can freely speak from the heart," she wrote. "As we've seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society. My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences."