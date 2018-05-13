Lisa Vanderpump's Brother Reportedly Dies in Suspected Overdose: 'I Am Shocked and Saddened'

Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the unexpected death of her only sibling, according to the Daily Mail.

The reality star’s older brother, Mark Vanderpump, was found dead at his home in Gloucestershire, England, on April 30 after a suspected drug overdose, the British outlet reports. The DJ was 59.

It is unknown whether the reported overdose was accidental or deliberate, according to the report.

“This has come as a shock to us all. My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this,” Lisa, 57, said in a statement to the outlet. “He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy. We appreciate your consideration in this private and extremely difficult family time.”

Mark Vanderpump/Twitter

Representatives for Lisa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Lisa has not posted on social media since April 30, the reported day of Mark’s death. Sources told the Daily Mail that she was heading to the U.K. for her brother’s funeral, the outlet reported.

Mark has posted photos with his sister over the years, from their vacations to hanging out at her restaurants.

“Here with my gorgeous sister @LisaVanderpump celebrating her successes @pumprestaurant love you,” he captioned a Twitter photo from Jan. 2015.