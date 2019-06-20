Lisa Vanderpump's Mom Dead at 84, a Year After Brother Mark's Suicide

Image zoom Lisa Vanderpump Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Lisa Vanderpump is mourning another family member.

The Bravo reality star’s mother, Jean Vanderpump, has died at the age of 84, PEOPLE confirms. Her rep says she is “devastated and shocked” but is asking for privacy at this time and has no additional comment.

DailyMail.com first reported the sad news. The loss comes 14 months after Lisa’s brother Mark Vanderpump, a DJ, was found dead of a suspected overdose at his home in England in April 2019. His death was ruled a suicide. He was 59.

“Obviously it just being the two of us, we were more like twins,” Lisa, 58, said on Vanderpump Rules, the reality show following the staff at her West Hollywood restaurant, last season. “It’s been incredibly difficult, but we have to keep moving forward and make the people that were so important in our lives proud as they watch down over us.”

The Daily Mail reports that Lisa has taken a break from production on Vanderpump Rules. Reps for Bravo and Lisa did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says ‘There’s No Replacing’ Lisa Vanderpump, Denies Casting Kathy Hilton on RHOBH

Lisa recently quit the show that made her a household name, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after clashing with her castmates over a scandal known as “PuppyGate” — and ultimately refusing to film group scenes. She has said her intense grief over her brother left her more vulnerable than ever to the drama of reality TV.

Image zoom Mark and Lisa Vanderpump Mark Vanderpump/Twitter

“It was such a brutal season for me, and it was at a time where I was floundering,” she admitted earlier this week on RuPaul. “Everybody always says, ‘Oh, you look like you’ve got your life together,’ but I started that show this season like, two or three months after my brother passed. I just wasn’t in the right space.”

“I actually did say, and we talked about it with Andy [Cohen] on Watch What Happens Live — he said: ‘I wish I’d given you the year off,’ ” she recalled. “I just wasn’t as prepared. I found that I couldn’t deal with something that I could normally deal with. So then it just went on and it was accumulative and in the end I just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I just can’t.’ “