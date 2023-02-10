Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna 'Politely Ignored Each Other' in Run-In 2 Days After LVP's Jab About 'RHOBH' Exit

Vanderpump admits she "shouldn't have tweeted 'Ding dong'" after Rinna announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but said, "there's a lot of things I shouldn't do"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 06:51 PM
lisa-rinna-lisa-vanderpump.jpg
Lisa Rinna (left) and Lisa Vanderpump. Photo: David Livingston/Getty; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Lisa Vanderpump is spilling the Earl Grey about an uncomfortable encounter with former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Lisa Rinna.

Shortly after Rinna announced her departure from RHOBH last month, Vanderpump copped to throwing some shade, telling Extra: "I did tweet 'Ding dong.'"

She continued, "And then I went to Paris two days later, and who was there but Lisa Rinna!"

The Vanderpump Rules star, 62, shares that she and her reality TV nemesis, 59, "politely ignored each other."

"There's nothing to discuss," she explained. "She didn't treat me well on the show, and we were old friends, but I think she had that problem with a couple of other people as well."

The two Lisas clashed many times during Rinna's eight seasons on the Bravo show, with tensions peaking in 2019 when the Days of Our Lives star accused Vanderpump of setting up cast members and orchestrating storylines.

Vanderpump maintained her innocence, but Rinna felt the SUR owner was attempting to capitalize on the headlines Rinna helped make by self-appointing herself as a shadow producer of the show.

The bitterness within the group ultimately became so intense that Vanderpump — an OG RHOBH cast member who starred on the show for nine seasons — ultimately did not return for season 10 amid the fallout of the season-long battle known to fans as "Puppygate."

Image
Araya Diaz/WireImage

When asked by Extra about a possible return to the franchise, Vanderpump simply responded that she "can't be bought."

She also commented on Rinna's love-her-or-hate-her reception from fans leading up to her exit. "I heard she got booed at BravoCon, so I don't know whose choice it was, really," said Vanderpump. "I try not to get involved in it. I shouldn't have tweeted 'Ding dong,' but I did. There's a lot of things I shouldn't do but I've done."

When Rinna announced her exit in January, she addressed her departure in a statement to PEOPLE.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," said Rinna. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

The decision was made as Rinna's contract expired at the end of last season. After weighing her options and business obligations, she and Bravo mutually decided that she would not return to RHOBH.

Though no date is set for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' return, all 12 previous seasons can be streamed on Peacock.

