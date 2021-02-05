Overserved will follow the reality star as she hosts intimate dinner parties with celebrity guests

Lisa Vanderpump Lands New Show, Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump — Get All the Details!

Get your cocktail glasses ready — some tea is about to be spilt!

Lisa Vanderpump will be inviting viewers inside her iconic home for fun drinks and candid conversations on a new show, Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. The series is set to premiere March 18 on E!.

Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump will go behind the exclusive gates of Villa Rosa in Beverly Hills, following Vanderpump, 60, as she hosts two or three celebrity guests for a night of homemade cocktails, snacks, games and of course, plenty of surprises and revealing moments.

"I'm inviting you to an intimate dinner party," Vanderpump says in the teaser. "For it to be perfect, I have a few rules: You've got to bust your butt for the decor to be absolutely fabulous, the guests should be naughty, but the hostess must always be naughtier."

So who are the "naughty" invitees?

Fans will also recognize a few familiar faces from the reality star's Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules, including James Kennedy and Lala Kent.

The get-togethers will also feature Vanderpump's signature games: "Rosé Pong," "Diva Croquet" and the house favorite, "Get Pumped."

"This dinner party rules," Vanderpump declares in the clip.

The new series will arrive more than a year after Vanderpump abruptly quit the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons.

Last July, Peacock confirmed that a Vanderpump Rules spinoff, Vanderpump Dogs, is coming to the NBCUniversal streaming service. The show will likely follow the star and entrepreneur's dog foundation of the same name.