Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Celebrate 36 Years of Marriage

Happy anniversary to one of our favorite Bravo couples!

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and their daughter Pandora dedicated a sweet Instagram post in their honor.

“Happy Anniversary to my wonderful parents!!!” she captioned a photo of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple on their wedding day. “Thank you for teaching us what true love looks like #36years.”

The milestone comes just one day after Pandora, 32, celebrated seven years of marriage with Jason Sabo.

“I can’t believe it has been 7 years since this perfect day — when we laughed and cried and danced surrounded by our favorite people and snuck moments in rose gardens and promised to love each other forever,” she gushed on Instagram.

“Seven years later and I’m still just as in love with you; we’ve been through so much together and I have always known that you’re the person I want to be with for the rest of my life. Here’s to 7 years of marriage (and 13 years together!) — I love you my sweet husband and always will #082711.”

Vanderpump and Todd own and operate several successful restaurants, including Los Angeles hotspots SUR, Villa Blanca and Pump. They also own lines of vodka and sangria, and they’re both credited as producers on Vanderpump Rules.

Earlier this year, Vanderpump, 57, opened up about the romance on an episode of Stassi Schroeder‘s podcast, Straight Up with Stassi.

“We got engaged after six weeks and we were married within three months,” Vanderpump recalled, revealing that she met her future husband through her brother, who was working at a nightclub in London.

“It was the strangest thing,” she admitted. “He was wrong for me in every sense of the word. He was 16 years older than me. He was a playboy, running around town with his trousers ’round his ankles. And I was dating somebody else. I just looked at him and there was an instant connection.”

Despite their age difference, Vanderpump said Todd won her over by treating her as an equal.

“You know the greatest gift Ken Todd ever gave me?” she said. “He was 16 years older than me and he met me halfway on everything. He never put me down, he never belittled me, he would take me to meetings and ask my opinion.”