Lisa Vanderpump's Husband Ken Todd Slams 'Vicious' RHOBH Cast: 'Their Pettiness Says Everything'

Ken Todd has jumped to his wife Lisa Vanderpump‘s defense in the wake of her Real Housewives exit.

On Sunday, Todd, 61, posted a lengthy tweet accusing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast of being “vicious” and “petty” toward their former costar.

“Yes, it’s my birthday and normally positive things happen on this day! So I would like to get some things off my chest,” he began. “It’s a year this next month that all the negativity against my wife started. … This year, there has been a huge amount of nastiness that has pushed my wife to the brink. When, at a time in her life like this, she needed her friends!”

PEOPLE confirmed last month that Vanderpump, 58, had officially quit the Bravo show after nine seasons. The decision came after the restaurateur had a major falling-out with her castmates, most notably longtime pal Kyle Richards. The drama began over a dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center and then gave away. Now known as Puppy Gate, the scandal dominated this season’s storyline.

Vanderpump was also dealing with devastating loss: Three months before filming even began, she lost her brother Mark to suicide.

Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

It’s my birthday and I will speak if I want to! pic.twitter.com/tCJu156X7C — Ken Todd (@KenToddBH) July 21, 2019

Todd then seemingly alluded to Kemsley and her husband PK’s alleged financial troubles.

“What really irks me is the hypocrisy of this whole matter,” he wrote. “The very PUBLIC issues — lawsuits, over 50 million dollars of them, loans in default, rehab, business misdoings, bankruptcies — have all been swept under a carpet. Lifestyles paid for with other people’s money, I call bulls—!”

“It disgusts me that the very fact that a resolution passed through Congress, in an attempt to save thousands of dogs worldwide, was brushed aside,” he continued, referencing the House Resolution that Vanderpump spearheaded to end the dog and cat meat industry. “Years of our work was ignored as all the focus was on one dog (that is now in a happy home, not biting, pecking or whatever you choose to call it).”

“I am not asking for anything now, not even the 5 grand owed to our dog charity,” he added. “But I am asking for this hatred to stop! I didn’t want my wife to go to the reunion as it has been bullying. Yes, I used that word, bullying, because that is what this nonstop attack has been.”

Lastly, Todd took aim at Camille Grammer for joking about Vanderpump’s “terrible breath.”

“To now attack her personal hygiene disgusts me, I could put it out here that my wife’s breath is as sweet as she is, I am the one who kisses her daily I should know,” Todd wrote. “I am angry as it is a vile lie…Like so many other things that have been said about her.”

“Their pettiness says everything,” he added of the cast. “There are so many things WE could’ve said but haven’t…So it’s not just Goodbye Kyle that I want to say…it’s goodbye to all of the vicious nastiness…there I feel much better now. Happy birthday to me.”

In a recent interview with Extra, Vanderpump explained the reasoning behind her exit and opened up about how difficult of a year she had endured.

“The last year was a very negative year for me,” she said. “I feel like we’re moving forward. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion continues Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.