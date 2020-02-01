Lisa Vanderpump's Dog Adoption Foundation Is Being Sued by a Former Employee for Sexual Harassment

A former employee of Lisa Vanderpump‘s dog adoption service is suing the foundation for sexual harassment.

In the complaint document obtained by PEOPLE and filed on Jan. 24, Damiana Guzman alleges that she was forced to resign from Vanderpump Dogs after only two months due to “intolerable workings conditions” at the hands of her manager, who is also named as a defendant.

Guzman says in the lawsuit that her former manager harassed her based on her “sex, gender and sexuality.”

She alleges her manager mocked her figure referring to her as a “skinny no-ass fool” and a “flat-ass bitch.”

Guzman also alleges in the lawsuit that her manager mocked her for her sexual orientation, saying he could “turn her straight and that she had not found the right man.”

“Not a day went by where the Defendant didn’t make a comment about the Plaintiff’s body, her sexual preference, or his sexual prowess,” the lawsuit states.

Guzman is seeking to be compensated for “damages” as she claims she has suffered “economic loss” and “loss of employment-related opportunities.”

Guzman says she has also suffered “humiliation, mental anguish, distress and has been harmed in mind and body.”

A rep for Vanderpump replied to PEOPLE with a statement from Dr. John Sessa of Vanderpump Dogs: “It’s a shame that someone who worked for the Foundation for less than 90 days would choose to sue or try to malign an organization whose sole purpose is dedicated to being a voice for the voiceless. Working to resolve unnecessary cases like this just takes away from being able to save more lives.”

The lawsuit comes after Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd were accused in a class action lawsuit of not paying their restaurant employees.

Former employee Adam Pierce Antoine filed the class action lawsuit on Dec. 16 on behalf of himself as well as a number of other former employees, accusing Vanderpump, 59, and her husband Ken Todd of violating a number of California labor laws — something Antoine claims has gone on for at least four years.

The complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, alleges that Vanderpump — who owns the famed West Hollywood, California restaurants SUR, Villa Blanca, Tom Tom, and Pump — has failed to “pay wages, including overtime wages.”

Antoine says that when restaurant staffers worked over 8 or 12 hours in a work day or more than 40 hours in a workweek they were not properly compensated.

The lawsuit also accuses Vanderpump of “manipulating or editing time records to show lesser hours than actually worked.”

Antoine also accuses Vanderpump of not paying minimum wages for hours that were worked off the clock, during training or when an employee was on call.

As a result of the alleged infractions, Antoine says he has “suffered damages in an amount subject to proof” and is owed over $25,000.