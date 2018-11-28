Could Lisa Vanderpump‘s time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills be nearing its end?

After reports circulated earlier this month that claimed that she’ll be exiting the hit Bravo series due to clashes with other cast members, Vanderpump addressed her future on the Bravo reality series.

“That’s like saying, ‘Am I invited to your Christmas party next year?’ I have no idea if the show’s picked up,” Vanderpump, 58, said on The Talk Tuesday.

“I don’t know yet. We’re going to see how this season plays out,” said Vanderpump.

Reflecting on the past season of filming, she admitted that it “was very difficult” for her and she found that she “kind of floundered this season.”

“It’s my ninth season and I had a very difficult year and after doing Vanderpump Rules and opening a new business, things got very complicated. So I’m in most of the season, but it got a bit complicated,” she explained.

Although she’s one of the most recognizable cast members on RHOBH, Vanderpump admitted that she has considered leaving the Bravo reality series when she’s “had a couple of rough seasons.”

“Then I’ve thought, ‘Am I crazy for going back?’ And I think anybody that’s watched the show, you know when they’ve seen, kind of be under attack a little bit, it’s been hard. But then I’ve also gained so much from this show,” said Vanderpump, who noted the “opportunities” and “platforms” that the show has provided her, including starting her Vanderpump Dog Rescue Foundation and speaking “on behalf of the LGBTQ community.”

She shared, “The television vehicle is just so powerful, so I have used it to my advantage as well and to support the things I’m passionate about.”

Despite the negative moments that she’s experienced on the show, her nine seasons on the series have also been full of happy memories.

“I’ve had a bloody good time a lot of the time on The Housewives,” said Vanderpump, “and sometimes it gets a bit rough.”

Earlier this month, the restaurateur spoke to PEOPLE and other reporters — on the red carpet of her third annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala, held at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in Los Angeles — about her role on the show.

Though she admitted that she’s missed some of the filming of the show’s upcoming ninth season, she made it clear that she was still very much a cast member.

“There’s a plethora of stories that say I’m quitting. If I had quit, I would have said it,” Vanderpump said. “It wouldn’t be leaked on an outlet. Can we just trust that I would come up … I’ve never had a problem with kind of coming forward, speaking my mind.”

“I am in this season,” she added. “Obviously there are some parts I missed and you’ll see why. I think maybe we’ll have a better understanding when you watch the show.”

Asked if she would come back for season 10, Vanderpump said that it was too soon to know — though hinted that her personal attitude doesn’t fall inline with the conflict that’s often found on the show.

“You don’t know, do you? You don’t know if you’re going to be invited back. You don’t know if they’re going to do the show. So that’s a little hypothetical, really. I really don’t know. Each year changes.”

“If the timing was right and I felt good about it, sure, but I just … I’m not that combative, frankly!” she added. “I think you’ve seen that.”