Lisa Vanderpump Considered Intervening in Jax Taylor’s Feud with His Mom Before His Wedding

When Jax Taylor got married, there was one important person in his life not in attendance: his mother.

Lisa Vanderpump opened up about the significant role she played at Taylor’s summer wedding to Brittany Cartwright — and why she almost called his mom before the big day.

“After he lost his father, and I think because Jax’s relationship with his own mother was not in a good place … he looked to me as a kind of matriarchal figure in his life and somebody he’s turned to sometimes,” she said during a Vanderpump Rules Bravo aftershow. “I really just wanted to be [at the wedding.]”

Taylor, 40, stopped speaking to his mother after his father’s death, accusing her of concealing the severity of his illness from her children. Taylor lost his father, Ronald Cauchi, to stage IV esophageal cancer in December 2017.

“There was so much hurt and a lot of things said, below the belt type of stuff — things that you can’t come back from,” Taylor explained of the falling-out with his mom.

Because of their strained relationship, Taylor’s mother was not invited to the wedding. Knowing just how meaningful of a day a wedding is, Vandermpump said she considered reaching out to Taylor’s mom to try and make peace.

“I was going to speak to your mother, but then I spoke to Brittany about it, and I just thought maybe it was too complicated,” she said. “I wanted to talk to her as mother to mother, like, ‘Are you sure?’ I would have regretted not being there, and he’s not my son.”

Taylor said he hasn’t had any contact with his mom since his father’s death — and his mom hasn’t reached out either.

“I know my father, my father was an amazing man, just a perfect human, I know he would want me to reach out to my mom. He would want me to reach out to my mother because that’s my mother. He would always say, ‘That’s your mother, you do right by her no matter what.’ That’s the only thing I have a problem with, that’s what’s always on my shoulder,” he said.

Vanderpump pointed to other major life events she could miss if they don’t repair their relationship, including the birth of future grandchildren.

“Is she going to miss out on everything?” she asked. “To me, that’s very sad.”

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot at the Kentucky Castle in the bride’s home state in June. The couple honored Taylor’s father at the ceremony by keeping an open chair in his memory, along with a photo, flowers and his ashes.

The wedding program also included tributes to Taylor’s dad and Cartwright’s late grandfather, printed with the quote, “We know you’d be here today if heaven wasn’t so far away.”