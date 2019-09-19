Lisa Vanderpump Claps Back at Eileen Davidson Over RHOBH Exit Shade: 'You Were Fired'

Lisa Vanderpump is firing back after her former costar Eileen Davidson called her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills exit earlier this summer a “p—y move.”

“Mmm @eileen_davidson,” Vanderpump, 58, tweeted on Thursday. “At least I resigned, you weren’t honest about the fact that you were fired… Now that’s a p***y move as you call it.”

The soap opera star made the remark during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this week after host Andy Cohen asked for her thoughts on Vanderpump “ditching the reunion and quitting the show.”

Davidson, 60, also told Cohen that she sided with Dorit Kemsley in Puppy Gate — the scandal that dominated the most recent season and resulted in Vanderpump’s feud with the rest of the cast — and that she thought Vanderpump’s friendship with Kyle Richards was indeed “over.”

Davidson was a cast member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from seasons 5-7, and made guest appearances in season 8.

O.G. Housewife Vanderpump, meanwhile, officially quit the Bravo show in June after nine seasons. The decision came after the restaurateur had a major falling-out with her castmates, most notably longtime pal Richards. The drama began over a dog that Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center and then gave away.

Vanderpump was also dealing with devastating loss: Three months before filming even began, she lost her brother Mark to suicide.

In an interview with Extra after her exit was announced, Vanderpump opened up about how difficult of a year she had endured.

“The last year was a very negative year for me,” she said. “I feel like we’re moving forward. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away.”

Thus far, Davidson’s hasn’t addressed Vanderpump’s tweet directly, but she did send a kissy emoji on Thursday in response to a tweet that said, “Having fun getting dragged yet? Foolish woman.”