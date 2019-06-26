Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Her Silence on Her Mother's Death: 'Life Is So Fragile'

Lisa Vanderpump has broken her silence on her mother Jean’s death.

On Tuesday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, honored her late mother on Twitter, sharing a photo of them together alongside her father and her brother Mark, who died last year of a suspected overdose.

“As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure,” Lisa wrote.

“I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness,” she continued. “Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.”

PEOPLE confirmed Jean died at the age of 84. Lisa’s rep said she is “devastated and shocked,” but is asking for privacy at this time.

DailyMail.com first reported the sad news. The loss comes 14 months after Mark, a DJ, was found dead of a suspected overdose at his home in England in April 2018. It was later determined he died by suicide. He was 59.

“Obviously it just being the two of us, we were more like twins,” Lisa said of her brother on Vanderpump Rules, the reality show following the staff at her West Hollywood restaurant, last season. “It’s been incredibly difficult, but we have to keep moving forward and make the people that were so important in our lives proud as they watch down over us.”

The Daily Mail reports that Lisa has taken a break from production on Vanderpump Rules. A source confirms to PEOPLE that the network is giving her the time she needs, but production has not stopped. She is expected to arrive in England soon.

Lisa recently quit RHOBH after clashing with her castmates over a scandal known as “PuppyGate” — and ultimately refusing to film group scenes. She has said her intense grief over her brother left her more vulnerable than ever to the drama of reality TV.

“It was such a brutal season for me, and it was at a time where I was floundering,” she admitted last week on RuPaul. “Everybody always says, ‘Oh, you look like you’ve got your life together,’ but I started that show this season like, two or three months after my brother passed. I just wasn’t in the right space.”

Image zoom Lisa Vanderpump Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

“I actually did say, and we talked about it with Andy [Cohen] on Watch What Happens Live — he said: ‘I wish I’d given you the year off,’” she recalled. “I just wasn’t as prepared. I found that I couldn’t deal with something that I could normally deal with. So then it just went on and it was accumulative and in the end I just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I just can’t.’“

Despite having a falling out with the ladies on the show, Lisa has received support from her fellow Bravo celebrities in the wake of her mother’s death.

Denise Richards, who joined the show this season, recently revealed she reached out to Lisa after a fan accused of her of staying silent.

“I personally like to send condolences privately when it is someone I know,” Richards wrote on Twitter.

Image zoom Mark and Lisa Vanderpump Mark Vanderpump/Twitter

Dorit Kemsley, who hasn’t tweeted her condolences, went on to retweet Richards’ message, adding a thumbs up emoji.

The fan tagged in Richards’ tweet went on to post a message on their own account, writing that while they “agree not everything has to be public, it would’ve been nice to see (but not necessary).”

Cohen, 51, also defended himself against similar accusations.

“@Andy is too busy tweeting about his world, and not a mention about LVP losing her mom Monday,” wrote one Twitter user, identified by the name of Cathy, in a since-deleted tweet. “Shame on you Andy.”

Cohen went on to share that he had “privately” been in touch with Lisa, who had asked him not to say anything about her devastating loss on Watch What Happens Live.

“She asked me not to mention it to anyone at all, so I respected her wishes and did not mention it on the air,” he wrote. “And before you yell at me for not mentioning it tonight, I want you to know that we pre-tape our Thursday shows.”