Lisa Vanderpump Says She's 'Back in Heels' After Making 'Miraculous Recovery' from Riding Accident

The Vanderpump Rules star broke her leg three months ago after being thrown from her horse of six years

Lisa Vanderpump is healing.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the restaurateur said she has reached her recovery goal after being thrown from her horse in January. Vanderpump, 61, also noted that her injuries have healed enough to allow her a better range of wardrobe choices.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm back in heels. That was my target for the opening," she said, referencing the opening date of her new Las Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris.

"Miraculous recovery," she added. "I had four fractures. I had a plate, five pins, and two screws — but I'm here and I'm walking."

In January, Vanderpump was thrown from her horse of six years while riding. She broke her leg in several places and underwent surgery to fix the fractures. At the time, her husband Ken Todd told TMZ Vanderpump may never ride again.

"I think maybe that was her last ride," he said of his wife, who is an avid animal lover. "I would never ride again. This is our horse, a gentle, gentle horse. Cabala horse — perfect, perfect. He was amazing. Something spooked him, and you never know when that's gonna happen."

"I was there. When I saw her thrown off, I couldn't believe it," he added. "I was in shock. I ran over there and she was just on the floor. And she knew that she'd broken her leg straight away."

A week after the accident, Vanderpump filled her fans in on what happened.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!" she wrote on Instagram beside photos of flower bouquets that were sent by her loved ones. "4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back, but I am on the road to recovery! I will be back in the saddle of life soon!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite the accident, Vanderpump isn't ruling out life as an equestrian. She told ET it may be "just a little bit" before she gets back in the saddle.

"I'm just taking a breath," she added. "I've got to fulfill all my obligations and then I'll think about it."

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Vanderpump Thanks Fans for Support After Riding Accident: 'Back in the Saddle of Life Soon'

Although Vanderpump has been heavily focused on her recovery, the restaurateur's career hasn't slowed down one bit. Speaking about her newest eatery, Vanderpump told ET that the theme is "a rainy day in Paris."

"It's just got that very cozy feeling," she explained to the outlet. "We have great French music. We mix it up. It's sexy, it's Vegas. There's a little bit of naughty going on."

Vanderpump also referred to her new restaurant as "a playground" with "huge statements" that have elicited emotional responses from customers.