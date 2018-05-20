Vanderpump Rules Stars Support Lisa at Dog Charity Event After Her Big Brother's Death

One week after confirming that her older brother died, Lisa Vanderpump stepped out to support a good cause on Saturday.

Attending the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s 3rd Annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood, the reality star supported the dog rescue organization she and her husband Ken Todd founded in 2016.

Although she appeared to have skipped out on walking the red carpet, the 57-year-old was photographed smiling alongside singer Leona Lewis at the outdoors event.

Lisa Vanderpump and Leona Lewis MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The event, which celebrates dogs and raises awareness about dog abuse, was also supported by Vanderpump Rules cast mates Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Stassi Schroeder and her dog Luda Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright with their dogs Kingsley and Monroe Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Days earlier, Vanderpump shared a heartfelt Instagram post, thanking fans for their support during the past “devastating couple of weeks.”

“One day at a time… I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all your love and support. Love Lisa xo,” she wrote.

Vanderpump’s only sibling Mark was found dead at his home in Gloucestershire, England, on April 30 after a suspected drug overdose, the Daily Mail reported. The DJ was 59.

It is unknown whether the reported overdose was accidental or deliberate, according to the report.

“This has come as a shock to us all. My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this,” Lisa said in a statement.

“He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy,” she continued. “We appreciate your consideration in this private and extremely difficult family time.”

On Tuesday, the reality star paid tribute to her brother on social media.

“Rest In Peace big brother,” she captioned a photo of herself and Mark.