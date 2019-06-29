Image zoom From left: Brittany Cartwright, Lisa Vanderpump and Jax Taylor Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump is going to be able to watch Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tie the knot after all!

It was unclear whether the restauranteur would make the Kentucky nuptials after her mother died unexpectedly at home in England a week before the wedding date.

However, despite it seeming like Lisa, 58, would not make the ceremony, Cartwright’s mother, Sherri, shared a photo of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and husband Ken to Instagram on Friday, declaring that they had both made it to Kentucky.

“Lisa & Ken Vanderpump has made it to KY💕,” the mother of the bride captioned the shot.

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Her Silence on Her Mother’s Death: ‘Life Is So Fragile’

Lisa dropped everything after the tragic news of her mother Jean’s death, and a source tells PEOPLE that she “is still planning her mom’s funeral and figuring out her travel plans for the UK. She’s trying to stay strong for her family.”

Bride-to-be Cartwright had told PEOPLE just before heading home for her nuptials that they did not expect Lisa to make it.

“Unfortunately, Lisa probably isn’t going to be able to make it because of her mother’s passing, which is so sad,” Cartwright, 30, told PEOPLE shortly before the wedding. “I feel so bad for her that she had to go through all of this.”

Lisa’s rep confirmed that her mother Jean Vanderpump, 84, had died on June 20, saying the restaurateur was “devastated and shocked.” The loss comes 14 months after her brother Mark Vanderpump, a DJ, was found dead of at age 59 of a suspected overdose in April 2019. His death was ruled a suicide.

The SUR owner honored Jean on social media Tuesday, tweeting, “As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure … I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.”

Taylor and Cartwright prepared for their big day with a rehearsal dinner Thursday evening at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky.

Vanderpump costars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz all joined the happy couple for the glamorous event.