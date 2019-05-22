Lisa Vanderpump Apologizes for 'Poor Choice of Words' After RHOBH Costar Slams Transphobic Joke

Image zoom Lisa Vanderpump Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump is in hot water after making a dig at costar Erika Jayne that many fans deemed transphobic.

Vanderpump, 58, was in the hot seat during Tuesday’s episode, as she agreed to undergo a lie detector test in order to prove her innocence in the PuppyGate scandal that’s dominated the season.

But during a confessional, the reality star made a comment implying Jayne is transgender and “tucks” in male genitalia.

“Just don’t ask me if Erika’s tucking it under or something like that, because there are some things I can’t lie about,” Vanderpump said with a laugh.

The star passed her test – during which she was asked about the dog-related drama between her and Dorit Kemsley – with flying colors, but her comment quickly drew backlash on social media from fans and costars alike who said it was anti-trans.

“Who know Lvp was transphobic?” Lisa Rinna tweeted. “Well, we know NOW!”

Vanderpump, 58, apologized for the remark Wednesday.

“It was not my intention to belittle the trans community with my poor choice of words directed toward Erika,” she told Page Six in a statement. “I have nothing but respect and love for trans people around the world, as I have been a staunch supporter, provided employment offered emotional support and championed LGBTQ issues. With recent news of trans women losing their lives for living their authentic truth in a world of discrimination and hate, I never want to diminish the very real pain and struggle that trans people go through every day.”

Who knew Lvp was transphobic? Well, we know NOW! #LBGTQ — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) May 22, 2019

Jayne, 47, did not respond on social media, but she did retweet a note from transgender actress and I Am Cait star Candis Cayne.

“Oh come on @lisavanderpump joking about @erikajayne ‘tucking’ Ugly Trans jokes marginalizing our community are not acceptable,” she wrote. “Being an ally doesn’t give you a free pass to make transphobic remarks. Do better.”

Oh come on @lisavanderpump joking about @erikajayne “tucking” Ugly Trans jokes marginalizing our community are not acceptable. Being an ally doesn’t give you a free pass

To make transphobic remarks. Do better pic.twitter.com/bkJoWxNkLO — Candis Cayne (@candiscayne) May 22, 2019

Some fans even called for a boycott of Vanderpump’s Los Angeles restaurants Sur and Pump.

“After seeing @LisaVanderpump make transphobic remarks in order to make fun of @erikajayne, members of the #LGBTQ community in LA owe it to our trans siblings to show solidarity by boycotting @SurRestaurant and @PumpRestaurant,” one user wrote.

Added another, “@LisaVanderpump did you really just allude to @erikajayne being a trans woman, as a joke insult? How absolutely classless are you? Trans women have been murdered this year, most recently #MuhlaysiaBooker. Their lives are not a joke!”

Booker, a 23-year-old transgender woman, was shot to death in Texas last week, just one month after she was seen being brutally beaten on a cellphone video.

“I genuinely want @LisaVanderpump to explain to me how her ‘joke’ about @erikajayne ‘tucking’ was funny. Really I do. What’s the punchline? See if you can think of a way to explain it without admitting you’re saying it’d be embarrassing for her to be trans or a drag queen,” yet another fan wrote.

RHOBH airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.