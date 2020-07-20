Amelia Gray Hamlin first opened up about her battle with anorexia in 2018

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Says She's 'Forced' to Film RHOBH : 'It's the Last Thing I Want to Do'

Lisa Rinna's younger daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin is setting the record straight.

Amelia clapped back on Sunday after she was accused of lying about having an eating disorder in order to get more "air time" on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Posting a screenshot of the comment on her Instagram Story, Amelia, 19, called the accusation "disgusting."

"I usually don’t post these. But this really got to me," she wrote. "Lying about a mental illness is disgusting. Something I hope nobody would ever do."

Amelia added that the only reason she appears on the hit Bravo franchise is because of her mom, who is a full-time cast member.

"I seriously can’t believe I’m being accusing of lying about anorexia to get more 'air time' sorry but I’m forced to be on the housewives by my mom," she continued. "Ask anyone it’s the last thing I want to do. I couldn’t care less about air time. So f--- you."

Amelia first opened up about her personal battle with anorexia in 2018. On an episode of RHOBH last year, she admitted to her mother that things got so bad, she “could have died.”

Reflecting on her daughter’s battle, Rinna admitted that she was worried Amelia would never overcome the eating disorder. "The scariest thing about anorexia is: Is she going to have this forever?" she said.

"I don’t want to see her suffer. You want to fix it," she added "You want to make it go away. You want to erase it. You know, you just want to take your child out of pain. You don’t want your child to be in pain."

Amelia said she decided to speak out about her own struggle in the hopes that it will inspire others to seek help and go into recovery.

"I am SO beyond humbled and grateful to have the platform that I do at such a young age,” Amelia said in a 2018 Instagram post. “And to wake up every morning with a little girl reaching out to me and telling me I am her inspiration, really makes me feel like I have a purpose. I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pitty [sic] me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that.”