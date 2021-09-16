"I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that," said Lisa Rinna on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Lisa Rinna 'Tried Really Hard' to Support Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Relationship with Ex Scott Disick

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, and fellow guest Sarah Paulson were asked to seek atonement for past regrets. Rinna was asked at one point about the "worst thing you said about Scott Disick behind his back?"

After a pause, Rinna said, "You know, I've actually been quite nice about Scott Disick. And I would never say that out loud, anything. I might have thought things that weren't very good. Can I atone for my thoughts?"

"I wasn't mean," she added of discussing her daughter's relationship on RHOBH. "Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that."

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that the 20-year-old model and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 38, had split, with one source saying that "Amelia broke up with Scott."

In response to the Instagram fan account Queens of Bravo sharing reports of the breakup, Rinna — who shares Amelia and 23-year-old daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin with husband Harry Hamlin — posted a single smiling emoji "😊" in reaction to the news.

Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick Credit: getty (3)

Rinna has publicly spoken about her youngest daughter's relationship with Disick in the past. Back in May, the Days of Our Lives actress said during a virtual appearance on WWHL that she had met Disick and that he's "very similar to what you thought when you met him."

"He was very nice, we had a very nice time," she said at the time, before adding of the relationship: "It is what it is, guys. It is what it is."

Meanwhile, during an episode of RHOBH that aired in June, the Rinna Beauty creator revealed that finding out about her daughter's romance with Disick — who shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, plus daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — was a real "what the f--- moment."

"She's 19, he's 37 with three kids," she said at the time. "Hello!"