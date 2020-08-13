The Bond star gave birth to son Dimitri in 1980 and the couple stayed together for three years before parting ways in 1983

Lisa Rinna on Husband Harry Hamlin's Romance with Ursula Andress: 'She Got Pregnant That Night'

The conversation came up while Rinna was admiring the architecture around Rome, remarking how the Los Angeles home she shares with Hamlin "looks a little bit like this because Harry lived here for three years and he loves this."

"He was with Ursula Andress at the time and they had a child, she lived here," she explained. "They were doing Clash of the Titans together."

Calling Andress "the movie star that you would imagine" in a confessional, Rinna told her castmates that the actress — who played Honey Ryder in the iconic James Bond film Dr. No — made a move on Hamlin while the two were filming together in Europe.

Image zoom (from left to right) Ursula Andress, son Dimitri and Harry Hamlin GORDON JACK/getty images

"He said she called him and said, 'Harry, come to my room.' And so he did, at 28 years old, he went in and she got pregnant that night," Rinna shared. "And that was that, at 44. First time."

Andress gave birth to son Dimitri in 1980. The couple stayed together for three years before parting ways in 1983.

"I was always very possessive," Andress told PEOPLE at the time, "and for Harry, his career is the main thing."

"Love affairs and husbands can end, but a child is forever. Dimitri is my love now," she said.

Hamlin was married to Laura Johnson from 1985 to 1989 and Nicollette Sheridan from 1991 and 1992 before marrying Rinna in 1997.

Rinna and Hamlin share daughters Delilah Belle, 22, and Amelia Gray, 19.

Image zoom (from left to right) Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin David Livingston/Getty Images

The couple has been open about their relationship ups and downs in the past. In a profile published with The Daily Beast this past December, the Mad Men actor admitted that he was initially hesitant about doing RHOBH, which his wife has starred on for five seasons.

“I have my divorce lawyer on speed dial,” Hamlin said of what he told Rinna when she first approached him about possibly doing the reality show.

“I have had three opportunities to use him: once with Ursula, and two of my ex-wives,” he continued. “It’s the same guy every time. We send Christmas cards to each other every year.”