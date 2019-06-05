Lisa Rinna is opening up about the painful reality of her youngest daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s eating disorder.

During Tuesday evening’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo star, 55, got candid about Amelia’s ongoing battle with anorexia.

On the episode, viewers watched as Lisa and her husband Harry Hamlin had an outdoor family dinner at their home with their daughters Amelia, 17, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20.

“Harry has a side to him that loves to make things nice,” Lisa said about the father of two, who prepared a meal of hamburgers, hot dogs and pie.

But when Harry brought out the food, Amelia stated, “I’m not hungry.”

Encouraging her daughters to have at least some of the meal, Lisa said, “You guys have to eat a little bit for dad.”

“No, I’m just not hungry,” said Amelia. “I’m allergic to everything.”

When Delilah asked, “You’re allergic to salad?” Amelia said, “No, I can have salad. But I don’t like that salad.”

In a confessional, Lisa shared, “Amelia has issues with food. You watch Amelia take two steps forward, one step back. It is not an easy, clean, ‘Okay great, you know, you did that, you had that, you got the help.’ It’s not like that. It’s just, you know, one day at a time.”

During an intimate conversation between the mother and daughter filmed three months prior, Amelia admitted in the footage, “No matter how many deaths anorexia causes, all I cared about was the skinniness.”

Amelia had first gone public with her personal battle with anorexia in 2018, penning a lengthy Instagram message beside two bikini photos of herself: one from 2017 and another taken shortly before her posting. On a previous episode of RHOBH earlier this year, Amelia admitted to her mother that her struggle with the eating disorder got so bad that at one point, she “could have died.”

While Harry was grilling during Tuesday’s episode, audiences watched as he offered veggie burgers to both his daughters. While Delilah accepted, Amelia declined. “No, thanks though,” she said to Harry.

Lisa then suggested that Amelia “just have a little bit of it,” but the model told her mother, “I don’t want my food right now. I’m allergic to even corn.”

Moments later, when he brought a plate of burger toppings to the table, Harry asked, “Anybody else want a hotdog? I’m going to have a hotdog.”

“Force-feeding me like, I ain’t hungry,” said Amelia.

When Harry and Lisa had finished eating, the Mad Men actor removed his and Lisa’s plates from the table and said to his daughters, “You guys can get up and can take your plates in.”

At that, Amelia rebutted, “I don’t need to take my plate in.”

“So you guys going to leave your plates there? That’s fine, I’m going to have some dessert,” said Harry, whose response prompted Amelia to flip her father off with her middle finger while his back was turned.

“Don’t do that!” said Lisa.

After Harry returned to the table with pie, Amelia asked him, “Does it really upset you that I can’t eat your food that you make? Does it really make you angry? I’m sorry, we’re going to have to work through it.”

Amelia proceeded, “His energy is so effed up. What are you doing? Why is your energy like this?” She continued: “You’re very passive aggressive. ‘Oh, you can’t eat my food? Oh, okay,’ ” she said, attempting to impersonate her dad. “Like hello, hello.”

At that, Lisa looked at Harry from across the table and rhetorically asked, “Are you the father of these children?”

“So I’m responsible for this behavior?” he said to Lisa, who replied: “Maybe half responsible.”

“I don’t think so,” said Harry. “I don’t think I’m responsible for this behavior. I think you’re responsible for this behavior.”

Reflecting on her daughter’s battle, Lisa admitted on-camera that she was worried her daughter would never overcome the eating disorder. “The scariest thing about anorexia is: Is she going to have this forever?” Lisa said about Amelia.

“I don’t want to see her suffer. You want to fix it,” said the mother of two. “You want to make it go away. You want to erase it. You know, you just want to take your child out of pain. You don’t want your child to be in pain.”

Said Lisa in a confessional interview, “You can’t help but blame yourself. You know, it’s like, ‘What did we do to f— her up?’ Maybe we did something. I don’t know. I just know that it’s really, really hard to watch Amelia be in pain.”

In her March 2018 Instagram post, she revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that she was in recovery from an eating disorder.

Amelia said she woke up “one morning” and decided to stop “sabotaging myself…my health, my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself.”

She continued: “Once I got the help that I needed, shortly after the second photo was taken, I began to try to love myself for me.”

“I am SO beyond humbled and grateful to have the platform that I do at such a young age,” Amelia added. “And to wake up every morning with a little girl reaching out to me and telling me I am her inspiration, really makes me feel like I have a purpose. I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pitty [sic] me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.