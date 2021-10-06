Lisa Rinna is being sued for $1.2 million in damages for posting eight paparazzi photos of herself and her daughters on her Instagram, violating the photo agency's copyright

Lisa Rinna Speaks Out About Lawsuit Over Posting Paparazzi Photos of Herself: 'That's Not Right'

Lisa Rinna thinks that the $1.2 million lawsuit lodged against her for posting paparazzi photos of herself on Instagram is "shocking."

Photo agency Backgrid filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star back in June, claiming that she "violated federal law by willfully infringing Backgrid's copyrights to at least eight photographs" when she shared the watermarked images on her social media, according to court documents published by the Los Angeles Times.

By sharing the eight pictures, which were of Rinna and her daughters, she hurt Backgrid's chances of selling the photos since they were already seen widely by her 3 million followers on Instagram, the agency claimed, asking for $1.2 million in damages.

The suit is not unprecedented: other stars have been sued by photo agencies for posting images without proper permission or citation, including Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande. Other lawsuits have also noted the loss of earnings due to celebrities posting the images.

According to U.S. copyright law, "The owner of copyright has the exclusive right to reproduce, distribute, and, in the case of certain works, publicly perform or display the work."

Rinna, 58, spoke out about the lawsuit, telling the L.A. Times that, as an actress and reality TV personality, she's viewed the paparazzi as "part of the game, if you're going to be in this business."

"I've been nice, I've never fought with them, I've never run from them. My kids grew up with them jumping out of the bushes in Malibu," she said. "We've had a very good relationship with the press and the paparazzi. That's why this is so shocking to me."

Rinna has filed her own legal response to Backgrid's complaint, arguing that the agency is "taking advantage" of the Copyright Act, according to documents shared by the outlet.

"... It is only because of Ms. Rinna's hard work, dedication to her craft and resultant success that her image confers monetary benefits on the Plaintiff," the document says. "Having taken and used Defendant's images in this fashion, Defendant is informed and believes and thereupon alleges, that an implied license was created between herself and the Plaintiff (and subject photographers), whereby it was understood that Ms. Rinna would be permitted to use and comment on these photographs of her and her family without facing a claim of 'infringement.' "

The document adds that Rinna feels it's unfair that Backgrid can "benefit from the exploitation of Ms. Rinna's images, while she allegedly remains unable to use these photographs for her own, personal purposes."

Attorneys representing Backgrid and Rinna in this case did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.