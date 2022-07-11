20 Sexy & Silly Instagrams of Birthday Girl Lisa Rinna That Prove Age Is Just a Number
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is an inspiration to "own it" at every age
Moves Like Jagger
For Lisa Rinna, "dance like everyone is watching" is more than just a Real Housewives tagline — it's a daily practice, blasted out to her 3.4 million Instagram followers. In honor of the reality star's 59th birthday, we've rounded up some of her most inspiring reminders that age ain't nothin' but a number, from eye-popping bikini pics to viral videos of her table dancing at a baby shower.
Bringing Back the '80s
While we love a good interpretive dance moment, Rinna's 2008 Dance Body Beautiful fitness tape is perhaps even more delightful to watch. If, like us, you're trying to "jive, jump, [and] ballroom bump" with the fitness queen, the tape is still available on Amazon.
Quality Time
Is that ... is that Harry Hamlin?! The star's husband of more than two decades was hilariously unimpressed with her moves, ignoring her dance break in favor of his gardening in this playful clip.
Making Moves
Rinna paid homage to another ageless icon, Jennifer Lopez, with this energetic clip of her dancing to "Let's Get Loud."
Leggy Lady
And that wasn't the only time she channeled her inner J.Lo: the wig-loving reality star also dressed up in the singer's iconic Versace gown for Halloween in 2019.
Feeling Thirsty
The former Days of Our Lives star has previously opened up about her fitness routine, saying "it's really good to move everyday" and that she's "real consistent" with her workouts, which include everything from dance (duh) to yoga, spin and hiking.
Tambourine Time
The Dancing with the Stars alumna took her kitchen groove session to a whole new level thanks to some gifted percussion goodies from pal Brad Goreski. Worth watching for the booty slaps alone.
Rain or Shine
I would just like to send a personal thank you to Brad Goreski for sending our dancing diva these light-up tambourines. Really, they were a gift to us all.
Quaran-Clean
While staying home amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress got dressed to clean the house — but ended up dancing instead (which seems to be a fairly common occurrence for her).
Slay the Runway
The exuberant fans filming Rinna's walk pretty much summed it up, referring to her as "queen of the runway" as she showed off her fierce strut at RHOBH costar Kyle Richards' first-ever NYFW show in September 2019.
Glitz & Gloves
Who says rubber gloves can't be glam? "Always ahead of my time," the reality star joked of her *handy* accessory choice at a photo shoot months before the coronavirus pandemic began. Rinna, who is in the habit of naming her wigs, dubbed this look the "Farrah."
I'll Have What She's Having
The moment you've all been waiting for: "Drunk Rinna" stealing the spotlight with the table dance to end all table dances at pal and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen's baby shower in January 2019.
Always Dancing
Years earlier, the actress gave a sneak peek of her notable table-dancing abilities, when she channeled her inner Erika Jayne while dancing on a boat to Jayne's song "Painkillr."
Fierce Females
Three generations of gorgeousness! The mother of two posed with her mother Lois, then 91, and model daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle for this epic shoot with vintage retailer What Goes Around Comes Around. (Sadly, Rinna's mom died in November 2021.)
Fitness Flex
Rinna showed off her toned abs and arms in this poolside snap.
Getting a Leg Up
Can you spot the difference? Because 10-plus years later, we can't.
Lacey Look
Rinna vibing to Rihanna while wearing Savage X Fenty lingerie is a whole mood.
Island Time
With her hat pulled down, it's even more difficult than usual to distinguish Rinna from her daughters.
Seaside Snap
As if having Harry Hamlin as your Instagram husband isn't already its own type of paradise, Rinna went ahead and posed like this in front of that background.
Feel the Burn
In Rinna's world, every day is a disco dance party.