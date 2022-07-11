20 Sexy & Silly Instagrams of Birthday Girl Lisa Rinna That Prove Age Is Just a Number

For Lisa Rinna, "dance like everyone is watching" is more than just a Real Housewives tagline — it's a daily practice, blasted out to her 3.4 million Instagram followers. In honor of the reality star's 59th birthday, we've rounded up some of her most inspiring reminders that age ain't nothin' but a number, from eye-popping bikini pics to viral videos of her table dancing at a baby shower.