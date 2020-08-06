RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Scolds Denise Richards for Claiming Brandi Glanville Slept with Other Housewives

"Don't even put that out there!" Lisa Rinna fired back at Denise Richards on Wednesday's episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aren't buying Denise Richards' claim that Brandi Glanville has slept with other women in their group.

Denise, 49, revealed the explosive allegation on Wednesday's episode, which Lisa Rinna interpreted as the actress attempting to "deflect" —considering Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave had just confronted the Wild Things star about her own alleged affair with Brandi, 47, the night before.

As viewers recall, Brandi revealed to Kyle, 51, and Teddi, 39, earlier this season that Denise had been gossiping about the other women. Brandi also implied that the actress is in an open marriage and that the two had a sexual encounter, but she said that Denise allegedly warned her not to tell her husband Aaron Phypers about the alleged hookup. Teddi decided to tell Denise and the other women about the allegation at dinner during their trip to Rome on last week's episode — but Denise adamantly denied the claim.

At dinner the following night — on Wednesday's episode — Garcelle Beauvais asked the women "How do we move beyond this?" prompting Denise to explain her friendship with Brandi and how she met the former RHOBH star.

"I got a call from a mutual branding agent that represents [Brandi]," Denise explained to Teddi, Garcelle, Lisa, Kyle, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke.

"She [had] been wanting to meet me and he goes 'Can we just go for drinks?' and I'm like 'Yeah that's fine.' She had started asking for probably about a month if I would do her podcast. She flew up and then she flew back to LA after that. So, that was that," Denise said.

"After that, when I had spoken to her, she knew every single thing that was going on in the group," Denise continued.

"When? Recently?" Teddi asked.

"How recently?" Kyle questioned.

"Before your party Kyle," Denise said in reference to Kyle's auction gala earlier this season, which Brandi also attended.

The women were immediately confused. "The problem is the night before she said she never talked to Brandi," said Teddi. "So, which one is it Denise? You barely know Brandi or you know her and you've heard that somebody else is feeding her all of this information."

Back at the table, Denise continued: "[Brandi] knew s--- that happened in Santa Barbara. She knew about the little tiffs. Someone else was sharing things with her. She knew stuff that I did not know. She shared a lot of personal stuff about a lot of people that are involved with this group. I will not repeat it."

"Honey, if you've got something to say that's bad after what was said about you last night, you should tell it," Erika, 49, said.

But, Denise refused.

"There's a line. I won't do it," Denise said before finally revealing the claim.

"And by the way, Brandi has said that she's had sex with every single woman she's come in contact with, including some of the people from this group," Denise said. "I'm not joking."

"So, you're saying that she said she's had sex with someone at this table?" Kyle asked.

"Yes," Denise said, which prompted both Kyle and Dorit to look down the table at Lisa.

"That would only be between you and me," Kyle said to Lisa.

"I've never had sex with a woman," Lisa asserted while Kyle announced: "I don't believe [Brandi] said that."

"I'm telling you!" Denise said, standing by her claim.

"I think it's a little bit interesting that you're saying that right now," Lisa said.

"She says it about every single person," Denise continued, before getting cut off by Lisa who quipped "I've never heard that."

"Lisa, I'm not lying!" Denise said. "She said the same thing about me."

"If you're trying to deflect, it's not working," Lisa said in a confessional interview.

Image zoom RHOBH season 10 cast John Tsiavis/Bravo

"I don't think Brandi Glanville has ever said she's had sex with me," Lisa said back at the table to Denise.

"Don't say that!" Lisa continued, sternly pointing at Denise. "Don't even put that out there."

Earlier in the episode, Denise confronted Lisa for not giving her a heads up about the rumor. However, Lisa admitted she didn't feel that was her responsibility.

"I don't feel responsible because I think it's Teddi's job because Teddi had the information. I think we get into trouble when we play telephone." Lisa said during a confessional interview.

"Why did you keep egging Teddi on?" Denise asked

"Because it's out there," Lisa said. "Tell me exactly what it all is."

"I do not have an open marriage and I did not cheat on my husband," Denise asserted.

Afterward, Denise, Lisa, Garcelle and Erika drove Ferraris and went for a wine tasting where Denise apologized for her husband's behavior in previous episodes.

"It's hard when husbands get involved because it adds another layer," Erika told Denise. "Men communicate differently than women and maybe he has a different perspective and maybe he was protecting his wife and I can respect that and understand that but there's a time and a place and a tone for everything."

"I didn't hear how he spoke, but I apologize on his behalf. I know that he would never want to do anything that's hurtful or condescending," said Denise. "He'll have to apologize to you guys directly and I can only do so much, but I would love to just move past it."

Image zoom Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers Robin Marchant/FilmMagic

"We can talk to Aaron. Listen, I moved past things with P.K. and Dorit and I consider them my friends. I can move past anything with you and Aaron. It's just these things happen. Honestly, from my heart, I don't look at you based upon Aaron's behavior. Whatever I may be feeling with you, I'm not going to let Aaron shape that for me," Erika said.

While Denise was able to resolve her issues with Erika, it appears things don't go as smoothly for the actress and Lisa. In a teaser for next week's episode, Lisa is seen breaking down in tears while talking to Denise.

"You're attacking me. You're coming off as a mean friend," Denise tells Lisa in the clip.

Later in the trailer, Denise tells the women that "This has been the worst trip I've ever been on in my entire life. That is the truth. I don't deserve this and you know that."

Denise then storms off, saying "I'm done."