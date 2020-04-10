Lisa Rinna Says She ‘Hates’ Her RHOBH Season 10 Tagline — and Reveals the One She ‘Wanted’

Image zoom Jordin Althaus/E!

With less than a week away from the season 10 premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna has revealed that she “hates” her tagline.

On Wednesday, the Days of Our Lives star, 56, shared her tagline for the upcoming series, which is “The secret to life? Dance like everyone is watching.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the catchy line appears to be fitting for Rinna since she often posts videos of herself dancing on Instagram, she explained later on Wednesday that she’s actually not feeling it.

On her Instagram Story, Rinna created a yes or no poll, asking her fans whether or not she should change her “dumbass” tagline. The star also tagged Bravo TV.

Rinna shared in a different post on her Instagram Story that she actually wanted her tagline to be “When people ask my sign? I say dollar.”

Rinna explained that “it fits perfectly because we go to Erika’s house and have our horoscope/signs read!”

Rinna went on to share that it would be an easy fix for Bravo as she’s already recorded it.

Image zoom Lisa Rinna/Instagram

Image zoom Lisa Rinna/Instagram

Image zoom Lisa Rinna/Instagram

“Since we are in quarantine let’s all go to @bravotv and get my tag line changed to the ONE I LIKE!!!!! I’ve already recoded it they have it!”

Housewives fan Brandon Fierman ended up creating the petition on change.org writing, “Bravo chose one of the bland options Lisa Rinna has provided as a tagline for season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

RELATED: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Taglines Revealed: ‘Dance Like Everyone Is Watching’

“As Lisa Rinna has been a driving force in the shows success and one of the only reasons I come back to watch season after season, I think Bravo TV should change her tagline to the one she prefers,” Fierman wrote.

“The option that Bravo chose is “The secret to life? Dance like everyone is watching. The tagline is not only lackluster and generic, but it does not key the viewer into Rinna’s true personality or what she brings to the show.”

Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

As for the other ladies, Kyle Richards‘ tagline is “Around here, there’s more than just dresses in everyone’s closet.”

Dorit Kemsley comes next, declaring that she “won’t settle for anything less than everything.” Then newcomer Garcelle Beauvais makes reference to her decades-long acting career, saying, “Life is an audition, and honey, I am getting that part.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, embracing her baby bump, warns viewers they “never know what to expect when I’m expecting.” (The star and her husband Edwin Arroyave welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in February.)

A nod to her Broadway debut in Chicago, Erika Girardi says, “Break a leg? Not in these heels, honey.”

And last but not least, Denise Richards jokes about her massage revelation from last season: “My life may not be a fairy tale, but I’ll always get a happy ending.”

Image zoom Cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills John Tsiavis/Bravo

The new season will also feature newbie Sutton Stracke and original Housewife Camille Grammer, who has teased a return to the series.

In the trailer, which dropped last month, much of the drama appears to center around Denise and the rumor that she and Brandi Glanville hooked up — which Denise’s rep has denied.

RELATED: WATCH: Harry Hamlin Defends Wife Lisa Rinna’s Actions on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

“She’s not who she pretends to be,” Brandi claims, before the clip cuts to Lisa telling Kyle and Teddi, “So they f—ed?”

“I don’t deserve this,” Denise tells the group. “That is a huge thing to f—ing say.”

In another scene, Denise breaks down in tears. “Don’t try and destroy my family,” she cries.