Season 10 of RHOBH will soon show drama between Denise Richards and former Housewife Brandi Glanville

Lisa Rinna Calls RHOBH Reunion Taping 'Bulls—': 'I've Never Said That in 6 Years'

It looks like the drama between the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will not be simmering down anytime soon.

On Friday, Lisa Rinna blasted the season 10 reunion taping as "bulls---" in a cryptic post shared to her Instagram Story.

"Reunion was bulls--- today," wrote Rinna, 57. "I've never said that in 6 years."

"I guess cease and desists work," she added.

It's unclear what cease and desist Rinna is referring to, but in the trailer for this season, Rinna accused her old friend Denise Richards of sending one. Denise replied, "Who told you that?"

The moment has yet to air on RHOBH. Bravo declined to comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

As fans know, this season has been a tense one, with former Housewife Brandi Glanville claiming to have slept with Denise. The Wild Things star, 49, has repeatedly denied the alleged affair, which has yet to play out on screen.

Viewers have seen most of the cast at odds with Denise this season after she asked the women not to discuss threesomes in front of her children at a dinner party. The women, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, accused her of "mom-shaming" them.

In May, Rinna admitted that she wasn't sure if Denise would even attend the RHOBH reunion, saying, "I'll believe it when I see it."

After months of buildup, Glanville made her season 10 debut at Kyle's Black and White Gala during Thursday's episode. Upon entering the party, Glanville, 47, told Kyle she felt "a little nervous." Later in the night, she was seen giving a hug to Denise before the two sat side-by-side on a couch with the other Housewives during the gala's auction.

In a teaser of next week's episode of RHOBH, Glanville is seen slapping Denise's behind as she bends over behind a bar.

"As much as you guys are codependent-ish and I like it —" Glanville says, before making a proposition to the Bond Girl and her husband, Aaron Phypers.

"We're not codependent," Denise says with a smile.

"I want to be a throuple with you guys," Glanville tells Denise and Aaron.

Later in the teaser, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kim Richards and Kyle are sitting with Brandi, who warns them about Denise.

"Denise wants to run from the truth," says Kyle, 51. "She has these feelings, but she doesn't want to say it."

"You guys need to be careful with her, because she's not who she pretends to be," Glanville says.

In an explosive supertease shared exclusively with PEOPLE early last month, Glanville reveals her alleged affair with Denise.

"I f----- her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He'll kill me,' " she tells Kyle, Rinna, Girardi, Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley.

The Housewives later confront Denise about the alleged affair at a different gathering, to which she tearfully responds: "What the f---?"

"That is not true!" says Denise, who has been wed to Phypers since 2018. (Denise's rep has also denied the alleged affair to PEOPLE.)

Denise said in a recent interview with The Talk that she knows "my truth," as does Phypers — and that the claims pale in comparison to rumors she's faced in the past.

"I love for things to play out on television instead of social media, but the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made," said Denise, who was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002-05. "So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, 'Well, whatever, we’ll just let it play out on the show.' It is what it is."