"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke," Lisa Rinna shared on Instagram Wednesday

Lisa Rinna Says Her Mom Lois 'Has Had a Stroke' and Is 'Transitioning'

Lisa Rinna is sharing the "very sad news" that her mother, Lois Rinna, has suffered another stroke.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, posted an endearing video to Instagram on Wednesday of her 93-year-old mother dancing to a "Despacito" remix alongside an emotional caption.

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now," Lisa wrote. "So lets [sic] celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

"I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know. 💔🙏🏼," she concluded.

It was unclear on Wednesday night whether Lisa was with her mother in the hospital, and details regarding her mother's prognosis were unavailable following a request made by PEOPLE.

Lisa's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin commented on her mother's Instagram post, writing, "Love you nana, forever 🤍❤️‍🔥."

Lois, a beloved occasional addition to RHOBH, has suffered previously from a stroke, according to her reality star daughter.

In May 2019, Lisa shared on Twitter that her mother had a "devastating" stroke six years prior and was "not the same as she once was."

"My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones," Lisa shared in the tweet.

Aside from medical troubles, Lois also notably was attacked by David Carpenter, the man who became known as the Trailside Killer in 1960.

"A few years before I was born my mom was attacked by a man that she worked with," Lisa said on an episode of RHOBH in April 2019.

"He picked her up at the bus stop and then all of sudden he started to drive her down this really deserted road," she continued. "He tried to rape her. He tried to kill her. Luckily, a military policeman had seen them drive down this deserted road and he knew no one was supposed to be down there and he followed them down. My mom was saved that day by that military policeman."

"That was a really bad thing," Lois added. "I knew him."