"I think you've seen how hard this has hit me," Lisa Rinna said

Lisa Rinna Says 'Grief' Over Mom's Death Is Cause of Her Online Rants: 'Sorry If I've Raged on You'

Lisa Rinna is acknowledging that recent bad behavior was rooted in emotional turmoil since the death of her mother.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star issued an Instagram apology for her recent comments online and racially insensitive remarks, claiming "grief" over Lois's passing last November is to blame for her actions.

"I have had a really rough time of it I think you've seen how hard this has hit me. I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you," she wrote, sharing a photo of a quote on the challenges of overcoming grief.

"I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it's so much more," she explained. "I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is. Losing my Mom has really hit me hard. Thank you for your patience with me I know it's not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I'll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better. Thank you for your support and your love. I so so appreciate it. 🙏🏻❤️🕊🕊🕊"

"We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called racist," the soap actress wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story post. "That's bulls---. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes."

Rinna then added, "And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p-----s are go watch Dubai."

The Rinna Beauty founder's comments not only angered fans but also sparked negative responses from The Real Housewives of Dubai cast.

"Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth," Chanel Ryan wrote on Twitter as Lesa Milan also tweeted, "She does not want this heat, we're not BH .. we will drag her from right up off that doctor's table to the desert!"

Caroline Brooks shared in an extensive Instagram Story statement: "I was told this is the third time Lisa Rinna mentioned our show in a shady/negative way. Keep your posts and aggression directed at the women on your show."

"Tread lightly Rinna! Your words/posts are reckless and disrespectful," she added. "Calling people 'p-----s and hoes' on your public Instagram page 🥴 not so classy."

Rinna's mother suffered a stroke in November and died days later. Since then, the actress has frequently opened up about the difficulties she's faced in coping with the loss.