Lisa Rinna Says Daughter Delilah Belle's Mental Health Issues Were Caused by a Childhood Infection

Lisa Rinna is opening up about her daughter’s struggles with mental health.

On Monday, just three days after Delilah Belle Hamlin revealed she had been to rehab two times last year, Rinna shared insight on the model’s condition.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, began the post on her Instagram Stories by praising both Delilah, 21, and her other daughter 18-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, who previously shared she had suffered from an eating disorder.

“First of all I want to say how proud I am of both of our girls,” Rinna wrote, speaking also on behalf of her husband Harry Hamlin. “I am in awe of how brave and courageous they are!”

“In regards to Delilah’s recent post, I think it’s time to discuss the condition that started it all — PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections).”

“Roughly 10 percent of the pediatric population will develop PANDAS to some degree,” Rinna continued.

According to PANDAS Network, the disorder occurs when strep triggers a “misdirected immune response and results in inflammation on a child’s brain.”

“In turn, the child quickly begins to exhibit life-changing symptoms such as OCD, anxiety, tics, personality changes, decline in math and handwriting abilities, sensory sensitivities, restrictive eating, and more.”

Rinna explained that in Delilah’s case, “the condition was extreme.”

She shared it caused Delilah to have “serious anxiety and multiple phobias.”

Delilah’s condition has since improved as Rinna wrote, “Thankfully, we found the appropriate therapies. She is doing much much better.”

The Bravo star concluded the post by encouraging parents with children struggling with anxiety to check out PANDAS Network.

In her own post shared on her Instagram Stories Friday, Delilah acknowledged how difficult it was to open up about the experience, she explained to her followers that her time in rehabilitation facility was life-changing and called it “the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Beginning her post, the model said she was choosing to speak out now in hopes that she could help others who were struggling with depression and anxiety.

“I’ve been hesitant to share this information with you guys because there are a lot of you now and sometimes that scares me,” she explained. “I strive to try my hardest to be a positive influence on my younger followers. I wanted to share this with you guys today because it could help at least one person struggling with anxiety and or depression.”

“This time last year I was in rehabilitation. I moved to New York to start my journey as a student at NYU. Not long after I moved to New York I began having terrible depression,” Delilah continued. “I started attracting negative people into my life because my thoughts were so negative.”

“I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge,” she added. “I couldn’t get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it.”

About eight months later, Delilah said she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” and decided to be proactive about her feelings by reaching out to her mother and going back home to Los Angeles.

“In February I called my mom, packed some bags, and took the soonest flight back to LA. Two weeks later I was admitted into a rehab facility,” the star shared. “I knew the way I was living was unhealthy and detrimental to my mental health so I called my mom and told her I needed help.”

Image zoom Amelia Grey, Harry Hamlin, Delilah Belle and Lisa Rinna attend Delilah Belle Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

While in rehab, which she said was unexpectedly the “best thing that has ever happened to me,” Delilah explained that she discovered a lot about herself.

“I learned so much about being independent, feeling less shameful and guilty, I learned about self-love instead of self-deprivation and so much more,” she said, before revealing that she returned to the facility again in June.

“This time I stayed for 60 days (two months),” Delilah told her followers. “I worked through traumas and self-love. But most importantly I learned what self-respect meant.”

“Saying no is OKAY! Do only things that make you happy and make you feel good about yourself. Don’t let another individual take over your life and tell you who you are or how to be,” she advised. “Take control of your own life and get rid of all negative people and energy that may surround you. And I guarantee this will lead to a happier life even if it’s hard in the moment.”