Lisa Rinna Says Daughter Amelia Hamlin Is 'Very Happy' in Her Relationship with Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna's priority is the happiness of her daughter.

Asked by Cohen how she personally felt about the romance between Amelia, 20, and Disick, 38, Rinna laughed and replied, "How do you think I feel?"

"Listen, I will say this: Amelia's very happy right now and you really want your kids to be happy, so Harry and I are very thrilled that she's happy," she added.

In addition to Amelia, Rinna also shares 23-year-old daughter Delilah Bell Hamlin with Harry, 69.

Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin Amelia Gray Hamlin (left) and Lisa Rinna (right) | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Amelia and Disick have been linked since last October, making their relationship Instagram official around Valentine's Day.

Back in March, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship between the model and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum were "getting serious."

The source also noted that the couple doesn't "feel" their 18-year age difference. "She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works," the source said. "It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference."

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick | Credit: Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

Rinna has publicly spoken about her youngest daughter's relationship with Disick in the past.

In May, Rinna said during a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she has met Disick and he's "very similar to what you thought when you met him."

"He was very nice, we had a very nice time," she continued, before adding of the relationship: "It is what it is, guys. It is what it is."

Meanwhile, during an episode of RHOBH that aired in June, the Rinna Beauty creator revealed that finding out about her daughter's romance with Disick — who shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, plus daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — was a real "what the f--- moment.

"She's 19, he's 37 with three kids," she said at the time. "Hello!"

When fellow Housewife Erika Jayne admitted to Rinna that she was "a little nervous" about Amelia's relationship, the Days of Our Lives actress replied that she was "a lot nervous" about the situation.