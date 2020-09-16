RHOBH Reunion: Lisa Rinna Reveals Alleged Texts Between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville

Lisa Rinna is claiming to have evidence that Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville were far more than acquaintances.

In E! News' sneak peek at the final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Lisa, 57, presents printouts of what she alleges are text messages between Denise, 49, and Brandi, 47.

Denise doubles down on her belief that the texts are indeed edited, telling Andy at the reunion: "I believe my text thread between Brandi and I are very different."

That's when Lisa pulls out the alleged proof.

"I have them right here if you guys want to go through them, we can go through them," Lisa says, holding up a stack of papers.

Image zoom Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna Steve Granitz/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I have a whole bunch," she continues. "I don't like bulls---, so let's just go through it," Lisa adds.

"It's not bulls---!" Denise fires back at Rinna. "Hey, wait, Rinna, you better be careful saying this, because yours will be shown too."

Lisa then asks the Wild Things star: "Are you threatening me?"

Denise responds: "I'm telling you the truth. If you want to play this game, we can do it."

Andy then asks Denise, "Are youwilling to show your text messages to Brandi and show that they don't match up to her text messages?"

Denise says: "Absolutely," but asks if Lisa will "let me show my text messages with her?"

Lisa refuses, saying, "It's not about me, and those are private."

The Days of Our Lives actress then asks Denise: "Did you send a cease and desist to shut [Brandi] up?"

Before Denise could answer, Andy confirms: "Denise, your lawyer threatened to file a cease and desist against production."

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills John Tsiavis/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Denise then admits that she did send Brandi a cease and desist, but only to "make her tell the truth to all of you."

Confused, Kyle, 51, asks: "Is a cease and desist to silence someone or to say you have to tell the truth? I think a cease and desist is like, 'Don't talk.'"

While the drama surrounding Denise's alleged relationship with Brandi will continue tonight, the final part of the reunion will also serve as Denise's farewell. Earlier this month, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she would be leaving RHOBH.

Andy addressed Denise's exit during an appearance on PeopleTV's Reality Check.

"I'm just sad we couldn't reach an agreement for next season," he said. "I'm kind of living in that sadness."

The Watch What Happens Live host said the actress was actually in talks to return next season.

"We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn't reach an agreement on the deal," he explained.

Part 3 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. on Bravo.