Lisa Rinna Says She Didn't Help Pay Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin's $5,700 Monthly Rent

Lisa Rinna is letting her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin experience life — and pay for the expenses along the way — on her own.

During the second part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion on Wednesday night, the 57-year-old actress told host Andy Cohen that her 19-year-old daughter paid for her previous Los Angeles apartment all by herself.

“It’s all her money," Rinna said during the reunion special. "I’m not even helping her a thousand dollars."

The reality star had said during an earlier episode that she would help her model daughter out with the price tag on her new digs, telling the camera, "$1,000 would be fair."

On the reunion, Rinna elaborated on how her daughter was able to afford the $5,700-a-month apartment (which she no longer rents), sharing, "That's her modeling money,"

"Amelia Gray makes more money than all of us," she added.

Viewers got a glimpse of Amelia's L.A. abode earlier this season when she began her search for a new home by hiring Kyle Richards' daughter Alexia Umansky as her real estate agent. Umansky works under her father, Mauricio Umansky, and his real estate company, The Agency.

The model had a lengthy wish list for her apartment — including "a pretty kitchen island," "a pretty refrigerator" and "big windows" — and settled on the 900-square-foot home that was featured on the show.

Amelia took a liking to the home's bedroom, sharing, "I like the size of the room because I'm very used to a small room," while her mother enjoyed the security and safety she would get in the glamorous complex.

But Amelia has since moved out of the apartment and into a house with her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, according to Bravo.

In a series of Instagram Story posts from last month, Amelia showed off the new space while thanking realtor Alexa Kort from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent Josh Flagg's team for "helping Delilah and I find the perfect lil house."

The home has at least two bedrooms, a gorgeous kitchen and what appears to be private outdoor space, according to the outlet.

Earlier this year, Amelia expressed that she's "forced" to film RHOBH. The model clapped back after she was accused of lying about having an eating disorder in order to get more "air time" on the hit Bravo series.

Posting a screenshot of the comment on her Instagram Story, Amelia called the accusation "disgusting," and wrote, "I usually don’t post these. But this really got to me. Lying about a mental illness is disgusting. Something I hope nobody would ever do."

Amelia added that the only reason she appears on the hit Bravo franchise is because of her mom, who is a full-time cast member.