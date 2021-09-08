Lisa Rinna Reacts to News of Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Breakup with Scott Disick

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair have split, with one source saying that "Amelia broke up with Scott"

Lisa Rinna is sharing her thoughts now that daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick have called it quits.

In response to the Instagram fan account Queens of Bravo — who shared news of the 20-year-old model's breakup with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 38 — the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, posted a single smiling emoji on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that the pair have split, with one source saying that "Amelia broke up with Scott."

Amelia Gray, Scott Disick Amelia Gray, Scott Disick | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Prior to news of the breakup, an insider revealed to PEOPLE that Amelia and Disick were having issues. "Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch," the insider said. "It's partly because of the Kourtney [Instagram DM] drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

According to the source, the two spent Labor Day Weekend apart.

"Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues," the insider added. "They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together."

Amelia seemingly reacted to the situation on her Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing a photo of herself wearing a tank top that said: "Don't you have a girlfriend?"

She then posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story on Monday, which addressed the importance of not settling.

"Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart," the quote read. "Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best."

RELATED VIDEO: Amelia Hamlin Posts Cryptic 'Never Settle' Quote amid Scott Disick Relationship Drama

Rinna has publicly spoken about her youngest daughter's relationship with Disick in the past.

Back in May, the Days of Our Lives actress said during a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she has met Disick and that he's "very similar to what you thought when you met him."

"He was very nice, we had a very nice time," she said, before adding of the relationship: "It is what it is, guys. It is what it is."

Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin Amelia Gray Hamlin (left) and Lisa Rinna (right) | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, during an episode of RHOBH that aired in June, the Rinna Beauty creator revealed that finding out about her daughter's romance with Disick — who shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, plus daughter Penelope, 9, with Kardashian, 42 — was a real "what the f--- moment."

"She's 19, he's 37 with three kids," she said at the time. "Hello!"