Lisa Rinna Prepares to Mark Her First Mother's Day Without Mom Lois: 'Gonna Be Hard'

Mother's Day will feel a lot different for Lisa Rinna this year.

On Instagram Friday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about preparing to commemorate the holiday for the first time without her mom, Lois.

Lois died in November 2021, days after suffering a stroke. She was 93.

In her post, Rinna, 50, shared a meme of the mother-daughter duo emoting the "same energy" from separate moments on RHOBH.

"I was feeling a sense of dread and I couldn't figure out why," wrote Rinna, who shares daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin with husband Harry Hamlin. "And then I realized that this will be the first Mother's Day without Lois. Gonna be hard. 💔."

Following her mom's death in November, Rinna posted a photo on Instagram showing Lois on her wedding day. "Lois DeAndrade Rinna. June 7, 1928 - November 15, 2021 5:05 am," she captioned the throwback shot. "Heaven Has a New Angel. 🦋😇🙏🏼💗."

"She was a survivor and the strongest person I've ever met," Rinna added in a separate post at the time.

The Rinna Beauty founder later opened up about how she was coping with Lois' passing, saying that the "hardest part is going on."

"Continuing, going back to the routine and to your obligations and work but you're not the same," she wrote on Instagram later that month. "You'll never be the same but you must do the same things that you were doing before ... because that's the way of living."

Rinna continued, "So as I try to do what I was doing, I'm doing it through different eyes and a different heart. Now off to sell lipstick and go kick some ass over there at RHOBH."

Rinna's husband also called it a "tough moment" for their family.

"Lois was so great and we loved her so much. I loved her like my own mother," Harry, 70, told PEOPLE (the TV show!). "She was dancing just two weeks before she passed."

In the time since her death, Rinna has periodically shared photos and videos of Lois on social media. It's something she told PEOPLE she plans to keep doing, especially since her mother's appearances on RHOBH built her such a strong fan base.