Lisa Rinna Praises Husband Harry Hamlin for Landing His First Major Studio Film in 40 Years

Lisa Rinna is one proud wife.

"I'd like to share a little story about my husband. 40 years ago he starred in a Movie for @20thcenturystudios called Making Love," she wrote. "It was the first gay love story controversial and groundbreaking. 40 years later Harry just got his first Studio movie."

Rinna, 58, continued: "He hasn't worked for a MAJOR film studio in 40 years. Talk about Tenacity and standing your ground and risk-taking and being a f- - - ing Stud!!! I'm so blessed and honored to be able to call myself his wife. Congrats Harry Hamlin!!!!!!!"

She ended the post with a teaser about the still-unannounced film. "*ps wait until you hear who he is starting in the new movie with!!!!!"

Hamlin's last studio film, Making Love, premiered in 1982 with Hamlin starring as Bart McGuire, the "other man" who begins an affair with a married doctor. The comment section on Rinna's post was full of praise for Hamlin's groundbreaking appearance. "That movie changed my life ! And it's when I fell in love with Harry!" wrote Carson Kressley.

Actor Leslie Jordan responded, too. "That movie was so important to gay guys like me still living out in the boonies. You have no idea how important! Thank you, Harry, for your bravery!!"

While his upcoming film will mark his return to big studio films, Hamlin hasn't been out of acting since Making Love. Most recently, Hamlin was seen in Lifetime's television miniseries Flowers in the Attic: The Origin — a prequel to the well-known Flowers in the Attic horror story. Hamlin has also held roles in other shows like Mad Men, Glee and Shameless.

Harry Hamlin Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Rinna and Hamlin tied the knot in 1997 and share two children together: Amelia Hamlin, 20, and Delilah Hamlin, 23.

Hamlin told PEOPLE the secret to their lasting marriage.