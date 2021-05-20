A source recently told PEOPLE that the pair — who have an 18-year age gap between them — are "getting serious"

Lisa Rinna Says Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Relationship with Scott Disick 'Is What It Is'

Lisa Rinna has a laissez-faire attitude when it comes to her daughter's dating life.

When asked by host Andy Cohen what her "first reaction" was to learning that Hamlin, 19, was dating Disick, 37, the reality star initially shied away from the question. "Uh, yeah," she said, laughing.

As Cohen, 52, dug deeper, he then asked Rinna if she had been in contact with Kris Jenner over the romance. (Jenner, 65, is the mother of Kourtney Kardashian — Disick's ex and the mom to his three kids.)

"I have not," she said, before adding, "I have met him now."

"[He's] very similar to what you thought when you met him," Rinna told Cohen. "He's more handsome in person."

"He was very nice, we had a very nice time," she continued, adding that Disick also met her husband, Harry Hamlin.

Rinna then added of the relationship: "It is what it is, guys. It is what it is."

Back in March, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the model was "getting serious."

"He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," said the source.

As for their 18-year age gap? The source said that the couple doesn't "feel" the decades between them.

"She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works," the source added about Hamlin. "It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference."