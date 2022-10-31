Lisa Rinna Mocks 'Biggest Bully in Hollywood' Reputation with Halloween Jack-o'-Lantern: 'I Win'

Lisa Rinna is poking fun at her reputation as a bully.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, celebrated Halloween on Monday with a photo of a pumpkin decorated to look like her — featuring her plump lips, her short highlighted hair, and even a leopard-print scarf around its base — tagging a fan who appeared to create the jack-o'-lantern.

The gourd was made complete with a sticky note that read, "The Biggest Bully in Hollywood."

Rinna wrote the caption, "I Win 🎃👻😂#halloween."

In the comments section of the post, her RHOBH costar Erika Girardi simply replied with three crying-laughing emojis while Sharon Stone shared two heart-eye emojis.

This isn't the first time Rinna has referenced her reputation on social media. Over the weekend, she shared a snap of her and Girardi, 51, posing with entrepreneur Sanela Diana Jenkins.

"You want a Villain? Here we are. 🍣🍱🌈," she wrote alongside the selfie of the three.

Her posts come after costar Kathy Hilton, 63, labeled Rinna and Girardi "bullies," revealing she won't return to the show for its upcoming 13th season if they stay.

"I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast [was different]. If it was completely the same, absolutely not," Hilton told TMZ in a video posted earlier this month. "I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up, but most of them, they're not being the most authentic self when they're pushed up to the wall and they're afraid of what those two bullies [might do] because they're capable of anything, Erika and Lisa."

Hilton also said she believes that Rinna and Girardi are "desperate for a storyline."

"They'll throw anybody under the bus," she said. "I said a few weeks ago, 'You watch. They're all going to start turning on each other.' And that started happening yesterday."

When asked if she'd reconciled with Rinna, Hilton answered, "No."

Tension started boiling between Hilton and Rinna when the cast embarked on a trip to Aspen for season 12. At the time, Hilton had a meltdown while out with most of the group at a local club, and Rinna claimed she made horrible comments about the entire cast, including sister Kyle Richards, privately after the club fiasco.

Rinna later said she was so "shook" by the situation that she locked herself in her bedroom to get away from Hilton.

Richards, 53, later accepted Hilton's apology, but Rinna couldn't let it go.

"I'm sorry, Kathy, you're not going to get away with it with me," Rinna said in a previous episode. "You can have your tears. You can do what you're going to do but you did what you did and you're not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now."

She continued, "If you want to apologize to me, let's talk about what you really did and let's talk about some of the names you called people and we'll go there if you want to."