Lisa Rinna's mom Lois died earlier this month, but the reality star made sure her presence was felt at her gathering on Thursday

Lisa Rinna Marks First Thanksgiving After Death of Her Mom Lois — and Honors Her in a Special Way

Lisa Rinna is remembering her mother, Lois DeAndrade Rinna, on the first Thanksgiving without her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, marked the holiday early on Thursday by posting a video of her dancing to Bill Withers' "Lovely Day."

"Here's to a Lovey Day! #HappyThanksgiving to you and your families 🙏🏼♥️🕊" she captioned the video. "Sending love and gratitude 😍❤️😘 #thankful #grateful"

Later in the day, Rinna, 58, took a moment to reflect on the recent passing of her mom by sharing a post that read: "Let's keep this candle burning for all of our loved ones who can't be with us on this Thanksgiving."

The reality star — who shares two children, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin with her husband Harry Hamlin — also shared a photo of her Thanksgiving table, which had a special nod to her late mom.

On the table, in front of her plate filled with turkey, Rinna showed off two glittery place cards: one with her name, and right beside it, one for her mom, which read "Lois."

Lois died on Nov 15 at the age of 93. The loss came after Rinna shared just one week prior that Lois was "transitioning" after having a stroke.

The Bravo star first shared the news of Lois' stroke alongside a video of her mother dancing.

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke," she wrote on Instagram. "I am with her now, so let's celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions. I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know."

She announced Lois' passing alongside a photo from her mother's wedding day.

"Lois DeAndrade Rinna, June 7, 1928 - November 15, 2021 5:05am. Heaven Has a New Angel." Rinna captioned the photo at the time.

Lois — who was extremely close with Rinna and made occasional appearances on RHOBH over the years — had previously suffered a stroke that resulted in "months of rehabilitation."