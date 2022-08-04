Lisa Rinna Loves That Denise Richards Is Now on OnlyFans: 'Make Money, Baby'

"She's gonna make more money than she did on the show," Lisa Rinna said during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Published on August 4, 2022 11:48 AM

Lisa Rinna is keeping it real!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, played a game of "No Way Rosé" where the stars either answer provocative questions or take a sip of rosé.

In one of the questions, host Andy Cohen, 54, asked for her thoughts on Denise Richards joining OnlyFans. "I think it's fabulous," said Rinna, prompting Cohen responding "I knew it."

"Make money, baby," Rinna continued. "Make the cash!"

Added Rinna, "She's gonna make more money than she did on the show."

Richards launched a page on the platform in June, shortly after her 18-year-old daughter Sami created her own.

"I wasn't really aware of how their site worked," Richards told PEOPLE. "I think that the platform really allows creators to be able to communicate with fans in a more dynamic way and to be our true, authentic self. It's a very safe platform, it's 18 and over. You can do what you feel you want to do. It has allowed me to be able to be more interactive with fans. It reminds me of when you join a fan site, whoever it was that you are a fan of. That's how I feel that this site is."

The subscription-based service has gained a reputation for its NSFW content. Larsa Pippen, Cardi B, Aaron Carter and Tyler Posey are among the stars who are utilizing the platform.

Richards said she wants to use her account to "connect" with her fans. "I'm doing everything on it," she shared. "I want to do stuff that's behind the scenes with fashion and beauty, and all different things. Just being able to do that, I think, is really wonderful."

Also during the episode, Rinna opened up about her headline-making antics online, admitting that she knows she's been misbehaving.

"I'm such a freaking mess, I'm a freaking mess," Rinna said, telling Cohen, "You can call me what you want!"

Cohen didn't hold back in his response. "A disaster," he called Rinna. "A double disaster."

"Call me that! I am! It's true," she said. "Andy, I've just been a nightmare right now, that's all I can tell you. I have been a flipping nightmare. I know it, I acknowledge it, I have tried to fix it as much as I can. I am fully aware. I'm self aware that I'm a mess right now, I'm just a mess. So let's hope it gets better."

Cohen appeared to appreciate her candidness, but didn't let Rinna off the hook.

"Let's hope," he responded, also pointing out, "You make so much trouble for yourself. ... You know what the funny thing is? It's all in your hands. It's all in your control."

"I know," Rinna said.

Last month, Rinna issued an Instagram apology for her comments online, saying that her bad behavior was rooted in emotional turmoil since the death of her mother in November.

"I have had a really rough time of it I think you've seen how hard this has hit me," she wrote. "I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you."

"I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it's so much more," she explained. "I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is. Losing my Mom has really hit me hard. Thank you for your patience with me I know it's not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I'll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better. Thank you for your support and your love. I so so appreciate it. 🙏🏻❤️🕊🕊🕊"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

