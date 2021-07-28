The actress has been a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its fifth season

RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Finds Out She Was the Answer to a Jeopardy! Question: 'OMG!'

Lisa Rinna just became that much more iconic.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday of her name being revealed as an answer on Jeopardy! The moment originally aired during a 2019 episode of the game show.

In the clip, a contestant selected the celebrity couples category and was given a clue that referenced Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin: "This Real Housewife of Beverly Hills is Mrs. Harry Hamlin."

"When you are a @jeopardy question," Rinna captioned the post. "OMG!!!!!!!! #MrsHarryHamlin."

Rinna's achievement garnered praise from her Bravo costars. Kyle Richards, for one, commented with multiple raised hand emojis.

Referring to the fact that Drake recently followed Rinna on Instagram, Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote: "From Drake to Jeopardy?!?! What can't you do???????"

Rinna also previously appeared as a clue during a 2018 episode of Jeopardy!, which was: "Lisa Rinna credits keeping things steamy for her marriage to this actor lasting '150 years in Hollywood math.'"

Sharing a screenshot on her Instagram Story at the time, Rinna wrote: "Jeopardy. Bitches."

Rinna has been married to Hamlin, 69, since 1997. The couple shares daughters Delilah Belle, 23, and Amelia Gray, 20.

The actress, who has been a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its fifth season, recently celebrated her 58th birthday. Sharing a photo of herself wearing a plunging white swimsuit and oversized sunglasses, she wrote: "This is 58!"

Next up, Rinna is set to reprise her Days of Our Lives role in an upcoming Peacock series.