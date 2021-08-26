Lisa Rinna Jokingly Wishes Daughter Amelia Hamlin Was Dating Harry Styles Instead of Scott Disick

During Wednesday's episode, Rinna's daughters Amelia and Delilah Belle Hamlin stopped by her house to look at some of her old clothing. They came across Rinna's mother's wedding dress, which caught Delilah's eye. (Rinna's eldest daughter with Harry Hamlin is currently dating fitness coach and former Love Island star Eyal Booker.)

"I'm probably going to be the one to get married first, so can I just take a little look?" asked Delilah, 23, as Amelia, 20, chimed in, "That's not going anywhere near me."

Rinna, 58, then reflected on her daughters' respective relationships in a confessional.

"We love Eyal. He's so good for Delilah," the actress said. "And, I mean, she's really growing into herself. Harry's made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot."

"I can't say the same for Amelia at this point now," Rinna added. "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f--- is it Scott Disick?"

Lisa Rinna; Harry Styles; Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

As fans know, Styles has been linked to Olivia Wilde since January. Meanwhile, Amelia was first spotted with Disick, 38, in October 2020 while attending Kendall Jenner's birthday party.

Beyond their dating lives, during the episode Rinna also looked back on how much Delilah and Amelia have grown up.

"I still see my girls as little. Those kids were swinging on the swing set five minutes ago," she said in a confessional. "So to see them as women, it's mind-blowing. I mean, they grow up so fast, and I do feel like I'm losing my grip because as they leave the house, as they leave the nest, you lose control."

"I've had some moments where I'm in that house by myself, and everyone's gone. And Harry's off in Romania working, and I'm like, 'S---, man. Everyone's gone,'" she added.

Lisa Rinna daughters Lisa Rinna (right) and her daughters | Credit: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The Bravo star called her daughters the "coolest people on the planet" and said she "adores" them. "They really had some very difficult challenges growing up. They have faced them, and they have dealt with them and they've gone through them," she continued. "Harry and I both are beyond proud of them."

Rinna has addressed Amelia's high-profile relationship with Disick on the show before. On a previous RHOBH episode, she admitted to being "nervous" about the pair dating.

"She's 19, he's 37 with three kids. Hello!" she said. "I only know Scott Disick from [Keeping Up with the Kardashians] and Scott was with Kourtney [Kardashian], not married. They have three children, [Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6]. Oh, God."