Lisa Rinna Jokes 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Will Be Lacking 'Everything' After Her Exit

Lisa Rinna knows The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills won't be the same without her.

A month after she announced her departure from the series, Rinna appeared on E! News, where she was asked what the show will be missing now that she's gone.

In response, Rinna, 59, joked "everything." She then struck a more serious tone, noting that "the girls are gonna be fine" without her on the Bravo series.

Rinna also noted that the show might miss her "always game" mentality. She added, "I am professional to know that we have a job to do. So, I went in there and I gave it my all and I did my job, so I will always feel good about that."

In early January, Rinna announced her decision to step away from RHOBH after eight seasons.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

The decision to walk away came as Rinna's contract with Bravo expired. Rinna and the network mutually decided not to renew for additional seasons.

Since announcing her exit, Rinna has expanded more on her decision not to return. Her evaluation of the show's current state came after she was booed by fans at BravoCon 2022 in October.

In conversation with Interview magazine, Rinna explained that "something has gotten to the Housewife Universe because of what's going on in the world, and it's reflected in the way the fans react to the world of Housewives."

"I just think it's unhealthy. It wasn't working for me. It wasn't right for me," she added.

Though Rinna is leaving behind the Housewives franchise, host Andy Cohen expressed hope for Rinna's future involvement. "I really do hope that this is a pause. I hope she will come back. I really do," he said while hosting SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.