Nobody can stop Lisa Rinna from dancing!

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, posted a sexy video of herself showing off her best dance moves to the tune of Billie Eilish’s hit song, “Bad Guy.”

The video may have looked familiar to fans as Rinna, who often records herself dancing on social media, initially shared the clip back in July but received major backlash at the time for confidently shaking her stuff in a multi-colored bikini and cowboy hat.

To get back at the haters, the reality star and mom of two decided to revisit the video this week, which featured her proudly twirling her hips around in a circular motion and shimmying her arms to the beat of the music.

“Encore Duh 🤠🔫🔫🤠” she spitefully captioned the video.

The RHOBH star then left one more comment on the post, making it clear that she was unbothered by the criticism.

“I love how this pisses so many of you off 😂” she wrote on her post.

Rinna’s sexy video — and impressive figure — eventually caught the attention of her friends, including Kelly Ripa, fellow RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley, Daisy Fuentes, and Vanessa Marcil, who weren’t shy to share their support.

“These dance videos are life! Never stop @lisarinna hot stuff 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” wrote Ripa.

“That BODY- OMG! 🔥” commented Kemsley, while Fuentes added, “Seriously, THAT BODY 🔥🔥”

“Best one yet 🔥🔥🔥🔥” said Marcil.

Her dance to “Bad Guy” is just one of many dance videos that Rinna has recently posted to her Instagram.

On July 27, the reality star shared a video compilation of her dancing in honor of National Dance Day set to RuPaul’s “Supermodel (You Better Work)”.

She followed that up with a video on Aug. 3, where she jammed to Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative.”

Three days later, Rinna shook her hips in her exercise mirror and encouraged her followers to “get up and dance every day.”

She also shared back-to-back videos in mid-August of her dancing to Madonna, while her most recent one, sharing her first-ever dance video, was posted on Aug. 25.

“This was the very first ‘Dance Video’ I did. Why? I have no idea. All I know is THIS is who I am in a nutshell 🥜” she captioned the clip.

In addition to showing off her dance moves, Rinna often flaunts her bikini body on Instagram.

The mom of two revealed the fitness secrets behind her impressive figure in May 2018, explaining that her key to achieving a toned body was doing yoga, spin, and hiking. “Oh and I’m real consistent. Like really,” she added.

In 2014, Rinna told PEOPLE that the word “diet” is not in her vocabulary.

“I don’t love to use the word diet because if I do, I’ll just want to eat 10 times more,” she explained. “Moderation is key.”

Continued the reality star: “I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based — but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it.”

Rinna also shared how she thinks “it’s really good to move everyday.”

“I really love the combination of SoulCycle and yoga. It keeps me balanced and sane,” explained the former Days of Our Lives star, adding that she works out six times a week by mixing up spinning and yoga classes.

And as she’s gotten older, Rinna said she’s also just found what works for her. “I’ve been my own dietician and workout therapist for years,” she said. “I think you have to listen to your body.”