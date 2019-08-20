Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin‘s youngest daughter has officially left the nest!

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced that she and the Mad Men actor had moved “college bound” Amelia Gray Hamlin into her New York apartment.

“And just like that they take flight. 🕊🙏🏼❤️ #CollegeBound 😭,” Rinna, 56, captioned a photo of 18-year-old Amelia Gray. In the snap, she sits atop a kitchen island with a paint brush in one hand and her other arm propped on paper towels while balancing toilet paper on her head.



A day prior, Amelia Gray shared the same snap, as well as one of her sitting on a kitchen stool with the paper products in both arms.

“It’s MOVE IN DAY!!!! @bountypapertowels @cottonelle please sponsor me.. adulting is hard. Love u!!” she wrote alongside the images, which were tagged in New York, New York.

Since moving Amelia Gray into her college apartment, Rinna has been struggling with her daughter living across the country.

On Sunday, the Bravo personality shared a throwback clip to Instagram of Amelia Gray sitting beside older sister Delilah Belle Hamlin as they did a RHOBH confessional.

“Looking at videos to make me laugh and found this little gem of the girls from RHOBH, The early years!!! 😂” Rinna wrote.

A day later, Rinna uploaded a photo of herself and Harry, 67, flanking Amelia Gray; for the caption, she posted three crying face emojis.

And on Monday, she shared a screenshot to her Instagram Stories of the cover of the Grown & Flown book, which explains “how to support your teen, stay close as a family, and raise independent adults.”

Additionally, Rinna posted another photo to her Instagram Stories of a quote about children leaving the nest, which reads: “I’ve realized the secret to surviving my kids leaving the nest is to be fully present to support them and look forward to the future through the lens of their life, not backward through the lens of my life.”

But it seems that Rinna isn’t the only one who is struggling with her daughter being away from home.

In her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Amelia Gray shared a pouty photo of herself. “I miss the people I love,” she wrote in overlying text.

During a June episode of RHOBH, Rinna opened up about her daughter’s decision to study nutrition at college, which came after Amelia Gray revealed her own battle with anorexia.

“I have something exciting to share. I think it’s exciting. Amelia Gray has gone to New York and what she’s chosen to study — and I’m so moved to even share it — is nutrition, wellness and psychology,” Rinna explained to her castmates.

Added Rinna: “Because she’s so moved by helping people. After sharing her story, she’s become this activist.”

Amelia Gray had first gone public with her personal battle with anorexia in 2018, penning a lengthy Instagram message beside two bikini photos of herself: one from 2017 and another taken shortly before her posting. On a previous episode of RHOBH earlier this year, Amelia admitted to her mother that her struggle with the eating disorder got so bad that at one point, she “could have died.”

In a confessional interview, Rinna said of her daughter, “I am so proud of Amelia. She came out on her social media about her anorexia. Amelia has really taken something that has been an issue and turned it into something that is helping other people. I mean, she’s 17. She’s still trying to get through her life and figure it out. It’s like an addict.”

For Amelia Gray, sharing her story was a way for her to be held “accountable.”

“If I’m being honest, if I hadn’t come out about my eating disorder when I did, I probably would have relapsed,” Amelia Gray told Glamour in June.

She then went on to explain that “sharing my story has helped keep me accountable.”

“I have eyes on me 24/7,” she told Glamour. “After sharing my story, they weren’t just anonymous eyes but eyes that knew this intimate detail about my life, that were watching me and my body every single day.”

“When you’re in recovery from an eating disorder, it’s so difficult to continue pushing through even when you have bad days where you just want to go back your old habits,” she told the publication.