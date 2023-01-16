Lisa Rinna 'Hated' How 'Unhealthy' Final Year of 'Housewives' Became: 'Wasn't Right for Me'

Rinna announced on Jan. 5 that she would be leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills show after 8 seasons

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 16, 2023 03:09 PM
Lisa Rinna
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Lisa Rinna is dishing more details about why she parted ways with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I had a rough year. I never think, 'Oh wow. It's just such a rough year, and I'll never be able to handle it again.' I can always come back and handle something," Rinna, 59, told Interview magazine in an article published Friday.

Rinna — who was booed by Bravo viewers during a turbulent RHOBH panel at October's BravoCon — zoomed out from the show, noting that "something has gotten to the Housewife Universe because of what's going on in the world, and it's reflected in the way the fans react to the world of Housewives. And I just think it's unhealthy. It wasn't working for me. It wasn't right for me."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a> -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); <a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a> attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards. Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Rinna announced her departure from the show on Jan. 5, but revealed in this most recent interview that she'd already made up her mind following an especially combative RHOBH season 12 reunion.

"It's always a scary thing to decide to leave something. But I always know when I need to do something," she said. "What happened was I left, really, right after the reunion. People don't know that. But I let everybody know right after the reunion that I was going to move on, that was going to be it."

The former soap star admitted she "f---ing hated" the past year as she dealt with the death of her mother Lois and feuded with Kathy Hilton following their drama-filled Aspen trip.

Following her mother's death at age 93 in November 2021, the Days of Our Lives alum received backlash for online comments and racially insensitive remarks, including some against Real Housewives of Dubai cast members.

"I have had a really rough time of it. I think you've seen how hard this has hit me," she wrote in July in a since-deleted Instagram post. I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you."

RELATED Video: Lisa Rinna Is 'Grateful' as She Announces Exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After 8 Seasons

She also criticized RHOBH for failing to properly memorialize Lois, instead focusing on trivial drama from the previous season that resurfaced. "I got one episode of grace. That's it," Rinna wrote. "Lois deserved and deserves much more. Shame on everyone."

Fans and even current RHOBH stars also took issue with how Rinna continued to leverage Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown during the cast's Aspen trip, which led Hilton to dub Rinna the "the biggest bully in Hollywood" during the season 12 reunion.

From Rinna's perspective, though, "the story just didn't get told as two-sidedly as I would've liked."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But Rinna generally took her criticism in stride, including the boos at BravoCon. "I got booed! It was fabulous," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm like a wrestler. The wrestlers get booed. The most famous wrestlers in the world get booed. The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] got booed for God's sake. I loved it. I've been in this business for 32 years."

Amid rumors she might not return for season 13, Rinna also shared an Instagram Story post that read: "I was Lisa F---ing Rinna before HW and I'll be Lisa F---ing Rinna After."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Henry Winkler attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Patrick Mahomes II attends the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon)
Henry Winkler Jokes Cuddling Up to New Pal Patrick Mahomes Is Like 'Hugging an Armadillo'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock (9327833z) Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink Netflix toast to celebrate the 2017 Award Season Nominees, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 20 Jan 2018
Sadie Sink Reveals Her First-Ever Kiss Was with 'Stranger Things' Costar Caleb McLaughlin
Below Deck: Camille's Chances Slim and Fraser Fears There's 'No Role' for Her After Captain's Ultimatum
'Below Deck' : Camille's Chances Slim and Fraser Fears There's 'No Role' for Her After Captain's Ultimatum
8 Women Who Are 'Serious' About Finding Love Join TLC's Latest Dating Experiment MILF Manor: 'It's My Time'
'MILF Manor' 's Kelle Opens Up About That Shocking Twist: 'An Experience I Will Forever Be Grateful for'
90 Day Fiance Usman and Kim
'90 Day' : Kim Is Open to Being 'Friends with Benefits' with Ex Usman as Her Son Slams His 'Narcissistic' Motives
Big Ed and Liz
'90 Day' : Ed Refuses to Return Liz's Ring as He Claims 'It's Not Me' After Being Shown Receipts He Cheated
90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Risks 'Injuries' as the Oldest Woman in Kama Sutra Class with Sumit
'90 Day' : Sumit Earns His Dad's Blessing and Is No Longer Disowned — but His Mom Refuses to Talk to Jenny
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares the Encouraging Words Late Sidney Poitier Once Told Her in Critics Choice Speech
NBC's Party at THE POOL Celebrating NBC's New Season -- Pictured: Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo
Kyle Richards in Sporty Black Bikini Shows Off Her Washboard Abs in Impromptu Mirror Selfie
Bachelorette Caeylnn Miller-Keyes engagement party. credit line –  Ariele Chapman Photography, Runaway Indie 
Inside 'BiP' 's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Engagement Party: All the Details!
RYAN'S HOPE - Gallery - Shoot Date: June 20, 1975. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) MICHAEL LEVIN
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Opera Star, Dead at 90
Lily James; Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Never Read Lily James' Handwritten Letter Sent Before Starring in 'Pam & Tommy'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna Says 'Everything Housewives Has to Go Away for a While' in First Interview Since 'RHOBH' Exit
Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen
Vicki Gunvalson Claims 'Narcissist' John Janssen Used Ex Shannon Beador Based on Timing of Breakup
Lindsay and Danielle, Summer House season 7
'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Details Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera's Friendship Fallout
Janelle Brown Celebrates Christine Brown’s 50th Birthday at Murder Mystery Party: ‘So Much Fun’
Christine Brown's Daughter Wants Mom and Janelle to 'Get Together' for 'Sister Wives' Spinoff Show