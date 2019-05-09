Lisa Rinna Says She and Husband Harry Hamlin Watch Porn Together: 'It's Hot'

Lisa Rinna is getting candid on what keeps her marriage to Harry Hamlin alive — they watch porn together!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, made the NSFW confession to costar Denise Richards on BravoTV.com’s After Show Tuesday while discussing the importance of talking about sex.

“I talk about sex with my girlfriends,” Richards, 48, explained. “I think it’s healthy. I think a lot of people are intrigued by it.”

Rinna promptly chimed in with “I mean, I wrote a book about it.”

“I talk about giving blow jobs and hand jobs! What’s the big deal?” Rinna said of her novel The Big, Fun, Sexy Sex Book, which was published in 2012.

“I think it’s whatever works for you,” Rinna continued. “I think everyone in this country is so hung up on sex and whatever. It’s just sex. It’s whatever keeps your relationship strongly bonded.”

“Do you guys watch porn?” Rinna asked Richards referring to her new husband Aaron Phypers.

RELATED: Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna Slam Nicollette Sheridan’s Denial She Cheated with Michael Bolton

Richards went on to reveal that she and Phypers, 46, don’t watch porn together, which shocked Rinna.

“Oh s— you should!” Rinna said.

When asked why, Rinna did not hold back explaining, “It’s f— great. Oh my God.”

Image zoom

“I like nice porn,” Rinna said. “I don’t like dirty porn. It has to be pretty… like Vivid has some nice porn. Anyway, you have to have the old stuff. The new stuff is like tattoos and I like the pretty porn. It’s hot! Vintage Vivid is good porn!”

Rinna and Hamlin have been married since 1997 and share two daughters, Delilah Belle, 20, and Amelia Gray, 17.

Of course the couple’s interest in porn isn’t the only secret to their long-lasting love.

Image zoom Harry Hamlin, Delilah Belle, Lisa Rinna, Amelia Gray Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Last year, during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Rinna opened up about their relationship and explained how they’ve kept the spark alive over the course of their 22-year-marriage.

“I don’t really know. I really don’t know the answer,” Rinna admitted. “I think that we are complete opposites. And I mean, we have nothing in common!”

RELATED: Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin Kisses Love Island‘s Eyal Booker

“You know what you have in common that wildly comes across?” chimed in host Andy Cohen, 50. “You are crazy about each other.”

“We are,” said Rinna. “We are crazy about each other, and you can’t create that, you can’t make it — it either is, or it isn’t.”

Cohen asked if the bond between Rinna and Hamlin is stronger because they spend so much time apart due to their busy schedules, making their time together even more special.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think that has anything to do with it,” she responded. “I think you either really dig somebody, or you don’t. And I’m so blessed, we are so blessed that that happened for us.”