Fall in Love with Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's Sweetest Throwback Photos

The parents to Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin have been married for almost 25 years, and their love is still as strong as ever

By Diane J. Cho Updated February 02, 2022 03:20 PM

1 of 15

Young Love

The couple were fresh-faced babies in Hollywood before becoming parents to their model daughters.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Remember the Date

March 29, 1997, was the day when Rinna said "I do" to her one and only soulmate.

3 of 15

Sealed with a Kiss

"The One" is exclusively Harry Hamlin for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Carpet Couple

Credit: Getty

The husband and wife have been each other's red carpet dates for upwards of two decades.

Advertisement

5 of 15

All Smiles

Credit: Getty

The two were lovely-dovey and matching while attending a Day Against Multiple Sclerosis in L.A. 

6 of 15

The Newlyweds

Happiness radiates off of this wedding photo of the gorgeous couple on their big day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Life of the Party

"I'd be lost without you baby," Rinna captioned some wedding pics of her and her hubby getting down on the dance floor.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Some Things Never Change

Credit: Getty

If you're ever in a dance-off with the Hamlins, your chances of winning are extremely slim. 

Advertisement

9 of 15

Hollywood Family

Credit: Getty

The Hamlins graced the red carpet together on several occasions, including this time with daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

So in Love

Credit: Getty

The couple couldn't resist a little cuddle while on the carpet for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's "A Time For Heroes" Celebrity Carnival in 2005 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Premiere Partners

Credit: Getty

The Hamlins pulled off a cute prom pose at the Be Cool L.A. premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Holiday Huddle

The family of four chose to give back during the holidays as volunteers with the Los Angeles Mission one year at Christmas time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Costume Conquerers

No one does Halloween quite like the Hamlins.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Family Forever

Rinna is hashtag blessed, and this precious throwback is proof.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

Here for the Ride

The tight-knit family can get through anything, even when life feels like a rollercoaster.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Diane J. Cho